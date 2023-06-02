Five female-founded companies the focus of Prosper HealthTech Accelerator’s Spring 2023 Premier Night in Birmingham

Birmingham’s Prosper HealthTech Accelerator (PHTA) is showcasing five female-owned companies on June 6 as part of its Spring 2023 Premier Night at the city’s Avenue D event space. The networking event, featuring food, music and more, concludes 12 weeks in the Magic City for the women entrepreneurs.

The five companies are BrightPay, Medsembly, Patientory, Quartolio and Practice Axis.

“These five incredible companies have pounded the pavement and made wonderful progress garnering interest from several organizations ranging from urgent care facilities, small businesses and insurance providers,” PHTA program manager DeCarri Wells said in a news release. “We are looking forward to showing the community all that has transpired with their companies.”

PHTA’s mission is to make Birmingham a center of health technology solutions by investing in companies from around the country and infusing them with the culture of Birmingham. Since the accelerator’s inception, 15 companies have participated in the cohorts and four have relocated their headquarters to Birmingham.

The initiative is organized by Prosper, a nonprofit founded in 2021 with the goal of making Birmingham and Jefferson County the “most inclusive and thriving economy in the Southeast.” Partnering with venture firm and national accelerator network gener8tor and investment advisor Redhawk, Prosper aims to “accelerate progress” in the region by connecting people and organizations, and investing in ideas to help transform the economy.

“It is great to see another cohort full of diverse, talented entrepreneurs coming to Birmingham, and I look forward to our health care, tech and startup community continuing to embrace them even after the cohort ends as we work to build a more thriving and inclusive economy,” Prosper President J.W. Carpenter said.

To register for the PHTA Spring 2023 Premier Night, click here.