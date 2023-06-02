Mexican airline takes delivery of Airbus jet in milestone for Alabama facility

Airbus said that Mexico’s ultra-low-cost airline Volaris has taken delivery of an A320neo from Airbus’ U.S.-based production facility in Alabama, marking the first time a non-U.S. airline took delivery of an aircraft produced at the site.

With this aircraft, Volaris — Latin America’s largest A320neo Family operator — will expand its route offering, setting the stage for the carrier’s long-term growth.

Volaris has operated Airbus aircraft exclusively since it started operating in 2006. In 2017, the airline placed the largest firm order in Mexican history for 80 A320neo Family aircraft. To date, Volaris has ordered more than 200 A320 Family aircraft.

In 2015, Mobile became home to Airbus’ first U.S.-based commercial aircraft manufacturing facility.

Growing from an initial workforce of around 250 producing A320 Family aircraft, today the facility employs more than 1,600 and produces both A320 and A220 Family aircraft.

So far, more than 385 aircraft have been delivered to 13 customers.

Airbus’ Alabama operation is growing, with a project underway that will add a third Final Assembly Line to increase production of A320 Family aircraft.

The expansion will create 1,000 jobs, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Airbus has sold more than 1,150 aircraft in Latin America and the Caribbean. More than 750 are in operation throughout the region, with another 500 in the order backlog, representing a market share of almost 60% of in-service passenger aircraft.

Since 1994, Airbus has secured 75% of net orders in the region.

Congrats to #TeamAirbus in Mobile, Alabama for their first-ever delivery to an international customer! Mexican ultra-low-cost airline @flyvolaris — Latin America’s largest A320neo Family operator — has taken delivery of an #A320neo. pic.twitter.com/uUUuyOietT — Airbus in the U.S. (@AirbusInTheUS) May 30, 2023

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.