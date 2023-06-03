Scott Martin: Hot, mainly dry Saturday for Alabama; Arlene to weaken over the weekend

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Well, summer is here, even though the official start of the season is still a few weeks away. We’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies across Alabama today, with only a small chance of a few isolated showers or storms. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to the mid 90s. A shortwave will approach the area on Sunday that will bring an increase to our scattered afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances. Most of the activity will take place over the eastern half of the state, with decreasing chances as you go west. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be very warm with the normal chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s to the lower 90s on Monday and in the upper 80s to the lower 90s on Tuesday. A weak boundary moving into the state on Wednesday will bring another rise in our shower and thunderstorm chances. Highs will be in the mid 80s to the lower 90s. That boundary continues to slowly push southward on Thursday, keeping shower and thunderstorm chances elevated. Highs will be in the 80s. On Friday, a low will develop over the panhandle of Florida that will continue the increased risk of showers and thunderstorms for the southern half of the state, while the northern half looks to remain mostly dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Arlene is moving to the south-southeast and is expected to weaken later today. As of 4 a.m., winds were at 40 mph and the pressure was at 998 millibars. Arlene is forecast to dissipate on Sunday. The rest of the tropics are quiet for now.

BEACH FORECAST CENTER: Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Dauphin Island to Panama City Beach, Florida, on our Beach Forecast Center page. There, you can select the forecast of the region you are interested in.

ON THIS DATE IN 1860: The great Camanche Tornado began its deadly trek near Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and ended its journey over Lake Michigan. In all, 175 people lost their lives and 329 were injured. The town of Camanche, Iowa, on the Mississippi River, was destroyed. Total damage was $945,000 (in 1860 dollars).

