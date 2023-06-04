4 creative chef teams set to compete in 8th Annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off

Alabama Gulf Seafood announced its judges’ panel selection of four Alabama chef teams set to compete in the 8th Annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off on Monday, June 12, at Zeke’s Restaurant in Orange Beach.

Chefs Sam Adams (small batch, Birmingham), Lawrence Agnew (Jesse’s Restaurant, Magnolia Springs), Brody Olive (Voyagers at Perdido Beach Resort, Orange Beach) and Nicholas Song (The Depot, Auburn) will compete next month for the chance to take home the coveted state title, a $2,500 prize and the right to represent Alabama in the 20th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off (GASCO) taking place in New Orleans in late summer.

“This year not only saw the highest number of entries submitted to us in ASCO history, but also the best and most solid options statewide. We were blown away by chefs’ creativity in presenting Alabama Gulf seafood through new and interesting recipe creations,” said Chef Jim Smith, owner and executive chef at Mobile’s The Hummingbird Way, board chairman of the Alabama Seafood Marketing Commission (ASMC) and 2011 winner of both the Alabama Seafood Cook-Off and GASCO. “We cannot wait to see our four finalists’ creations brought to life in June.”

The selection process required chefs from across the state to submit a recipe including Alabama Gulf seafood as the featured ingredient. An expert panel of judges reviewed each chef’s recipe and selected participants based on Alabama location (one participant each selected from the north, central and Gulf regions, and then a wild card) and factors such as creativity, composition and harmony of ingredients.

Competing chef recipe selections are:

Chef Sam Adams — “Mediterranean Summer Meets Birmingham”: Seared Gulf Red Snapper over Gulf Crab Salad, with Boiled Peanut Hummus, Cornmeal Fried Squash, Fried Capers, Saffron Beurre L’orange and Herb Salad.

Chef Lawrence Agnew — Charcoal Grilled Dry Aged Swordfish Chop, Magnolia Glazed Bayou Cora "Nixtamalized" Hominy & Local Summer Vegetables, Blue Crab Stuffed Heirloom Tomato, Bourride Butter.

Chef Brody Olive — "Fishing on the Rocks, The Jetties at Perdido Pass": Gaff-Top Catfish Smoked over Scrub Oak Coal, Flash-Fried Mole Crabs + Gulf Shrimp Horseradish Cream, Pickled Purslane + Smoked Paprika Coral Tuile.

Chef Nicholas Song — Alabama Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Heirloom Tomato Miso Dashi, Meyer Lemon Quick Pickled Cucumber & Alabama Royal Red Shrimp Salad, Local Corn, Chili & Cotija "Esquites" Aioli.

The cook-off features two days of events to foster enhanced connection among longtime industry professionals, members of the ASMC and Alabama chefs. In addition to the competition, attendees will learn from some of Alabama’s leading professionals in the seafood and sustainability industry amid the backdrop of the Gulf of Mexico.

Beginning Sunday, June 11, competitors, event judges and ASMC professionals will be welcomed at The Lodge at Gulf State Park for a Gulf seafood-centered welcome dinner prepared by James Balster, executive chef of Perch restaurant. The evening will commence with remarks by seafood industry professionals and will allow for attendees to become acquainted with one another prior to the main cook-off event the following day.

Monday, June 12, will begin with a sustainability tour of The Lodge. Contestants, judges and industry professionals will learn about the ways it aims to protect the Gulf and its many inhabitants, from operations to facilities to kitchen techniques.

“We are thrilled to ensure sustainable seafood practices are factored into the event’s itinerary this year and hope participants are able to take what they learn into practice at their own restaurants,” said Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The actual cook-off will then be held at Zeke’s Restaurant, beginning at 6 p.m. Chef teams will have one hour to prepare their dishes and then present them to a panel of experienced industry judges consisting of Chef Jim Smith alongside Chef Jeffrey Compton, owner and executive chef at The Battery in Birmingham and 2022 cook-off winner; Chris Nelson, president of Bon Secour Fisheries Inc.; and Susan Benton, entrepreneur, food writer and founder of GulfCoastRestaurants.com and 30AEats.com.

The Monday competition is open to the public, and there is no cost for entry. Guests will enjoy live music, free oyster tastings compliments of Murder Point Oysters and a live cooking competition as the sun sets on the Alabama Gulf.