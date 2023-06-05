James Spann: Sun in the morning, a few pop-up storms this afternoon for Alabama

CLASSIC SUMMER WEATHER: Alabama’s weather won’t change too much over the next few days; we are forecasting highs between 88 and 91 degrees for most places with partly sunny days and fair nights. During the peak of the daytime heating process, we will have random, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms that form (just like Sunday).

Many places won’t see a drop, but some communities will experience a heavy storm with potential for small hail and strong, gusty winds. The chance of any one specific location seeing a shower or thunderstorm each afternoon through Thursday is 20-30%, and most of the activity will come from 2 until 9 p.m.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Drier air will drop into the state Friday and Saturday; on these two days we expect a mostly sunny sky with few, if any, showers. Nights will be a bit cooler; some spots could reach the 50s early Friday and Saturday mornings. Moisture levels rise on Sunday, and we will bring back the chance of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: For now, we see no real reason to deviate from the usual summer forecast through the week — partly sunny days with the chance of a passing afternoon thunderstorm in scattered spots. Highs will be close to 90 degrees through the week. TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected through the week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1976: Warnings were frantic that Idaho’s new Teton Dam was about to break. As workers tried to shore up the dam, it crumbled shortly after 11 a.m., sending 180 billion gallons of water pouring through Teton Canyon. Eleven people lost their lives, but the toll would have been much higher if the dam had failed at night and residents had been asleep.

