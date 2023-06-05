People of Alabama: Jaxson Jones of Birmingham

What song will always remind you of your senior year in high school?

“That’s easy. It’s a song called “I Was Here” by Beyoncé. It’s because she was talking about how she wants to really leave an imprint in her world. She talked about how she really thinks that she can make such a huge impact on today’s society and how she can make it better, and I feel like that’s the same thing I could do, as well. I would like to be an OB-GYN when I grow up. I want to see if I can discover different ways that we can improve women’s health and newborn health, as well. I plan to go to UAB in the fall to major in biology, then medical school, residency, training and hopefully have my own private practice at some point in my life. I want to be known as one of the most understanding and considerate OB-GYNs there is. I want to be helpful. I want to be able to look at their needs, access, health problems. I want to eliminate that fear of having to go to the doctor. I want to make all of that easy, smooth, something you shouldn’t be afraid to have to do in order to help take care of themselves.” – Jaxson Jones of Birmingham

Jones is the valedictorian of the Jackson-Olin High School class of 2023. Something he wants all of his classmates to remember as they move on to their next chapter is to be open to new experiences.

“There’s nothing wrong with being scared, but don’t let this stop you from doing what you got to do. Go out there and be great and do new things. Learn more about yourself because, I promise, there’s way more about yourself than what you really know.”

