Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund announces new board of directors

As spring turns into summer, Alabamians are adjusting from cooler weather to rising temperatures. And with those hotter days come an increase in energy usage as families fire up air conditioners to cool their homes.

Since 1992, the Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund (ABC Trust) has aimed to help economically distressed Alabamians cover their energy costs by providing resources and education through partnerships with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), Community Action Agencies and other social services organizations. The ABC Trust, a 501(c)4 social welfare organization, is not funded with ratepayer dollars.

Over the years, the trust has helped more than 100,000 households pay their energy bills, contributing more than $30 million toward energy assistance while also providing home weatherization and energy efficiency upgrades to both families and nonprofits.

With the changing of the seasons comes a change in leadership. On May 17, the ABC Trust announced its new board of directors for the 2023-24 cycle. Highlighting the personnel changes are new board President John Stamps and new Executive Director Staci Brown Brooks. Stamps is director of Operations for The Salvation Army in Birmingham, while Brooks serves as vice president of Charitable Giving at Alabama Power.

Here is the full list of the 2023-24 ABC Trust board:

Officers:

John Stamps, board president, director of Operations, Salvation Army

Staci Brown Brooks, executive director, Alabama Power vice president of Charitable Giving

Wendy Hoomes, treasurer, assistant comptroller, Alabama Power

Tanganyika Grayson, associate director, program manager, Alabama Power Charitable Giving

Carlos Alemán, vice president, CEO of ¡HICA! (Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama)

Ruby Jackson, secretary, Alabama Power assistant corporate secretary

Directors:

Richard Busby, vice president of Divesity, Equity & Inclusion, Avadian Credit Union

Lisa McCarroll, CEO, Navigate

Leigh Davis, Alabama Power senior vice president, Marketing and Economic Development

Jonathan Porter, Alabama Power senior vice president, Customer Operations

Zeke Smith, Alabama Power executive vice president, External Affairs

