Alabama civil rights sites to receive federal funding for restoration, programming

Five historic civil rights sites in Alabama will receive more than $3.1 million in federal funds for preservation, planning and enhancements, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell has announced.

The money comes from the National Park Service (NPS) African American Civil Rights Grant Program. Sewell has long been an advocate for the program.

“As the representative of Alabama’s civil rights district, I take seriously my responsibility to ensure that we preserve the living legacy of the civil rights movement,” Sewell said in a news release.

“Each year, I’m proud to lead the effort in Congress to increase funding for the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Grant Program to ensure that America’s civil rights history lives on,” Sewell added. She described the latest grants as a “big win for the state of Alabama” that will “help ensure that faces and places of the movement are never forgotten.”

According to the news release, the nearly $3.15 million in grants will be divided as follows:

The African American Civil Rights Grant Program helps document, interpret, and preserve sites and stories related to the African American struggle to gain equal rights as citizens, Sewell’s news release said. The grants come from the Historic Preservation Fund administered by NPS. They can be used to support a range of projects for historic sites, including planning and historic surveys, documentation, interpretation and education, architectural services, restoration and repair.

“The National Park Service is proud to award this grant funding to our state and local government, and nonprofit partners to help them recognize places and stories related to the African American experience,” NPS Director Chuck Sams said in the news release. “Since 2016, the African American Civil Rights program has provided over $100 million to document, protect, and celebrate the places, people and stories of one of the greatest struggles in American history.”

For more information about NPS historic preservation programs and grants, go to nps.gov/stlpg/.