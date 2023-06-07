James Spann: Storms remain isolated through Thursday; dry air rolls into Alabama Friday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

JUST A FEW ISOLATED SHOWERS: We have just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms across Alabama this afternoon over the southern two-thirds of the state. Otherwise, the sky is partly to mostly sunny with temperatures between 88 and 91 degrees for most places. The showers will end soon after sunset, and tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 60s.

Heat levels begin to come down Thursday as a surface front moves through the state, but storms remain isolated in coverage, with many places remaining dry. The high will be in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: An unusually dry air mass for June will drop into Alabama Friday and Saturday with lower humidity and cooler nights. Many places across the northern half of the state will dip into the 50s during the early morning hours. Moisture levels rise Sunday, and we will bring back the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s over the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: For now, the weather looks fairly typical for early summer, with partly sunny days and scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Heat levels will creep up, and some communities could reach the mid 90s toward the end of the week.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected through next week.

WEATHER-RELATED INJURY: An isolated storm blew a tree down onto a golf cart at the Trussville Country Club Tuesday; one person suffered serious injuries. The same storm produced small hail and torrential rain.

ONE YEAR AGO TODAY: Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms occurred across central Alabama from the afternoon of June 7 through the evening of June 8, 2022. This led to flash flooding, which became significant in areas of Etowah County, such as Gadsden and Glencoe, on the evening of June 7. Additional flash flooding occurred across portions of Jefferson, Shelby and Talladega counties during the early morning of June 8. Slow-moving thunderstorms dumped upward of 6 inches of rain, which led to significant flash flooding in areas such as Birmingham and Sylacauga.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.