Walmart plans $350 million in high-tech upgrades at Alabama distribution hub

Retail giant Walmart announced plans to invest $350 million to add high-tech robotics and automation technologies to its regional distribution center in Cullman.

The investment will improve the hub’s productivity, enabling it to double shipments and keep the shelves stocked at the Walmart stores it serves. It will also serve to evolve strenuous, manual jobs into those that offer new skills in robotics and technology.

“Walmart’s Cullman distribution center has been a pillar in our community for the last 40 years,” said Ken Caviness, general manager – Cullman distribution center. “Adding robotics, automation and AI-powered software systems to this facility will revolutionize an already impressive operation, fundamentally changing the way we distribute products to stores.

“This isn’t just an investment in our facility, but also in our associates, our community and our future.”

The project represents the single largest investment in Cullman’s history.

“Walmart’s distribution center has been a landmark enterprise in Cullman for four decades, and it’s great to see the company make a significant investment to ensure that this facility will have a long future in the community,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “By upgrading a facility that serves as a major employer in Cullman, Walmart is demonstrating a strong commitment to its workers and to the region that has supported it since 1983.”

Walmart said the investment in Cullman is part of a broader initiative that will modernize all 42 of its regional distribution centers.

When the modernization project is completed, the Cullman hub will use a combination of workers, robotics and massive storage systems to increase the speed of store shipments.

“This automation investment by Walmart confirms that Cullman has been a great partner community,” Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs said. “No industry here can match the jobs created by Walmart over the past 40 years, and this investment guarantees they will continue providing quality jobs for the foreseeable future.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.