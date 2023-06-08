Can’t Miss Alabama: Rev up your weekend with musicals, festivals and more

Shrek The Musical

Red Mountain Theatre (RMT) presents “Shrek The Musical,” a theatrical extravaganza for the entire family. Based on the 2001 DreamWorks film, the musical version takes the familiar story in new directions with witty songs, goofy dance numbers and elaborate sets and costumes. The cast bringing the beloved characters to life is one of the most accomplished troupes seen at Red Mountain Theatre. Familiar faces to both RMT and Opera Birmingham fans, Caleb Clark steps into the title role with Alie B. Gorrie taking the stage as Princess Fiona. The lead pair is joined by Dorian (Donkey), Halo Wheeler (Dragon), Blake West (Lord Farquaad), and an ensemble of gifted RMT veterans and new talent. NYC-based choreographer Sara Brians has enjoyed the camaraderie among the cast. Performances run through Sunday, June 25. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Buy tickets online at redmountaintheatre.org. The show is recommended for all ages.

"Shrek The Musical" is a one-of-a-kind, hilarious fairy tale for the whole family. (contributed)

Pride Month Festivities in Birmingham

Upcoming events include:

June 8: Community Interfaith Service, 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church.

June 8: Pride Bowling, 9 p.m., Bowlero.

June 9: Still Singing Strong and Proud, 7:30 p.m., WorkPlay.

June 10: Pride Drag Brunch, noon, Monday Night Brewing Co.

June 10: 45th annual Pride in the Magic City Parade, 8 p.m., Lakeview.

June 10: Loud and Proud Official Parade Afterparty, 10:30 p.m., Saturn Birmingham.

June 11: 45th annual PrideFest, 11 a.m., Linn Park.

June 11: Official Pride Afterparty, 9 p.m., Quest Club.

Caribbean Food and Music Festival

Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization will host the annual Caribbean Food and Music Festival in Bessemer Saturday, June 10. A vibrant, family-friendly celebration of the Caribbean culture will feature live bands, food and merchandise vendors, and a colorful costume parade. The parade kicks off at noon from the Bessemer Hall of History through Alabama Avenue to 19th Street, to Third Avenue, ending in DeBardeleben Park. Entertainment in the park features live reggae bands, a live steel band, dance groups and surprise guest artists. Learn more about the Caribbean heritage and other cultural activities by calling 205-383-1726 or email magiccitycaribbeanfestival@cacaoonline.org.

Fathers in the Park

Enjoy a day out with dad at Fathers in the Park, with a water slide, bounce houses, activities, games, music and food. The event is hosted by Tuscaloosa One Place, Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Snow Hinton Park in Tuscaloosa. For more information, call 205-462-1000.

Woodlawn Street Market

The first evening edition of the season will have nearly 60 vendors featuring art, jewelry, clothing, toys, food and decor, Saturday, June 10, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. REV Birmingham and Woodlawn Street Market (WSM) have enhanced The Way between 55th Place and 56th Street in the city’s Woodlawn community, transforming an underutilized alleyway with murals and lights. Follow WSM on Facebook and Instagram for updates or visit woodlawnstreetmarket.com.

The Woodlawn Street Market has been a staple for the Woodlawn community for years and has helped stimulate entrepreneurship in the Magic City. (contributed)

Southern Fried Film Festival

The Southern Fried Film Festival is an annual event in Huntsville celebrating films from around the world. The film festival is June 8 at the Intuitive Planetarium and June 9-11 at Studio Theatre at Lowe Mill.

The film festival schedule includes:

June 8: “The Longest Goodbye,” 6:30 p.m., Intuitive Planetarium. In the next decade, NASA intends to send astronauts to Mars for the first time.

June 9: “Linoleum,” 5 p.m., Studio Theatre at Lowe Mill. When the host of a failing children’s science show tries to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming an astronaut by building a rocket ship in his garage, a series of bizarre events occur that cause him to question his own reality.

June 9: “Rising Star Award Ceremony,” 7 p.m., Studio Theatre at Lowe Mill. Huntsville native Michael Luwoye will be honored with the inaugural “Rising Star” award in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the entertainment industry.

June 10: “Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out,” noon, Studio Theatre at Lowe Mill. Miserable after her family moves to a small town, teenage aspiring journalist Itsy befriends Calvin, her strange, space-obsessed neighbor, who believes his parents were abducted by aliens, and joins him on his journey to find them.

June 10: “This World is Not My Own,” 2:30 p.m., Studio Theatre at Lowe Mill. Over four acts, the film traces the lifespan of an artist who struggles to dedicate her life to art while exploring the personal and political events that shaped her singular body of work.

June 10: “Joyland,” 5 p.m., Studio Theatre at Lowe Mill. “Joyland” explores the many sides of love and desire in a patriarchal society.

June 10: “Deadland,” 8 p.m., Studio Theatre at Lowe Mill. The Rio Grande River cuts through 1,200 miles of harsh and unforgiving desert, dividing Texas from Mexico. U.S. border agent Angel Waters comes across what would normally be a routine illegal crossing, but the scene quickly devolves into his worst nightmare as he pulls a dying immigrant from the river.

June 11: “Lonely Castle in the Mirror,” noon, Studio Theatre at Lowe Mill. Shy outcast Kokoro has been avoiding school for weeks when she discovers a portal in her bedroom mirror.

June 11: “Black Barbie,” 2 p.m., Studio Theatre at Lowe Mill. Love her or hate her, nearly everyone has a Barbie story.

June 11: “An Electric Sleep” preceded by “The Seven Two Experience,” 4 p.m., Studio Theatre at Lowe Mill. In “An Electric Sleep,” homeless orphan Margot presses a connected friend, Kevin, for help with a strange rash that won’t go away and only seems to worsen. “The Seven Two Experience” is a docuseries that unearths the history along the famed Highway 72, highlighting the past and future pioneers from the region.

June 11: “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” 6 p.m., Studio Theatre at Lowe Mill. This film tells the story of the Black queer origins of rock ’n’ roll, exploding the whitewashed canon of American pop music to reveal the innovator – the originator – Richard Penniman.

Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.

Wiki Wiki Wharf

It’s time to tropic like it’s hot at Wiki Wiki Wharf in Orange Beach for this week’s Slice of Summer. Join in on a game of limbo or check out the fire hula act while you shake your palm palms. Get in the groove dancing to the rhythm of DJ Matt and enjoy kid’s activities and the Spectra Laser Light Experience. Stay updated at The Wharf for each week’s Slice of Summer. The event is Thursday, June 8. Admission and parking are free.