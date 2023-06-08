James Spann: A few isolated storms for Alabama today; dry air settles in Friday

James Spann forecasts another very warm day for Alabama before drier air arrives from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

A FEW STORMS THIS AFTERNOON: With a partly sunny, hazy sky we are forecasting a high in the mid to upper 80s for most places today, right at seasonal averages for early June in Alabama. Again, we will mention the chance of a few isolated storms this afternoon; the chance of any one spot seeing rain is 10-20%.

Tonight, a drier air mass drops into the state, and some north Alabama communities will see lows in the 50s early Friday morning with a clear sky.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Mostly sunny weather is the story for Alabama Friday and Saturday with lower humidity; highs will be between 85 and 89 degrees. On Sunday, moisture levels rise, and we will bring back the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s high will remain in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Through the week we will mention the daily chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoons and evenings. Otherwise, look for partly sunny days with highs not too far from 90 degrees. A few spots could reach the low to mid 90s toward the end of the week. TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected through next week.

ON THIS DATE IN 2001: Tropical Storm Allison hit Houston for the second time in three days. Louisiana and southern Texas were inundated with rain. Baton Rouge received 18 inches over just a couple of days. Some portions of Texas racked up 36 inches by June 11. An arguable example of the “brown ocean effect,” Allison lasted unusually long for a June storm, remaining tropical or subtropical for 16 days, most of which was when the storm was over land dumping torrential rainfall.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.