James Spann: Dry, less humid weather for most of Alabama Friday, Saturday

RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers and storms have formed across parts of central Alabama this afternoon; they are moving to the southeast and are producing brief heavy rain and gusty winds. Elsewhere, the sky is partly to mostly sunny with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 80s. Showers will fade after sunset.

A drier air mass drops into the state tonight, and some north Alabama communities will see a low in the 50s early Friday morning with a clear sky.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Mostly sunny weather is the story for most of Alabama Friday and Saturday with lower humidity; highs will be between 85 and 89 degrees. Any showers will be confined to the far southern counties of the state, and even there most places will be dry. On Sunday, moisture levels rise, and we will bring back the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s high will remain in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Through the week we will mention the daily chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoons and evenings. Otherwise, look for partly sunny days with highs not too far from 90 degrees. A few spots could reach the low to mid 90s toward the end of the week.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected through next week.

ON THIS DATE IN 2001: Tropical Storm Allison hit Houston for the second time in three days. Louisiana and southern Texas were inundated with rain. Baton Rouge received 18 inches over just a couple of days. Some portions of Texas racked up 36 inches by June 11. An arguable example of the “brown ocean effect,” Allison lasted unusually long for a June storm, remaining tropical or subtropical for 16 days, most of which was when the storm was over land dumping torrential rainfall.

