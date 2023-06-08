Premier Tech opens $33 million U.S. headquarters, tech hub in Montgomery

Canada-based Premier Tech on Tuesday, June 6, commissioned a new state-of-the-art U.S. headquarters for its Systems and Automation business group in Montgomery, culminating a $33 million investment project.

The 167,000-square-foot Alabama facility will become Premier Tech’s new solution hub for its American clients, allowing for increased reaction time and an enhanced customer experience.

Premier Tech’s Systems and Automation group specializes in conventional and robotic packaging and palletizing systems.

“Our new U.S. headquarters reinforces our commitment to modernize our sites around the world and enhance our customer experience across the United States,” said Simon Roy, president and chief operating officer of Premier Tech Systems and Automation.

Since the launch of a modernization plan in 2020, Premier Tech has created 55 jobs in Montgomery, raising total employment to 133 production and office team members. The configuration of this new facility could foster further investments that would help double the workforce by 2028.

“Premier Tech’s commitment to Montgomery as a great place to grow their business is outstanding news for the River Region and all of Alabama,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “Montgomery is one of Alabama’s brightest stars in economic development, setting records and leading the state in job creation last year.

“With growth like this in Montgomery, it is no surprise Alabama ranks among the top 10 states for doing business,” Ivey said.

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the opening of the tech hub represents a milestone for Premier Tech and is welcome news for the Montgomery region.

“Premier Tech is a world-leading manufacturer of sophisticated packaging and processing equipment, and its new facility in Montgomery will help this high-performance company fully realize its growth potential,” Canfield said.

The Montgomery center is equipped with advanced robotic labs and a testing and innovation area, allowing Premier Tech to increase its manufacturing capacities to meet the growing demand for packaging equipment in the United States.

“With key investment to increase the quality of our products, like powder coating, and the integration of a technical floor allowing for testing equipment at full speed and payloads as well as a dedicated training room for clients and team members, our new headquarters is setting the stage for growing our sales and delivering an even better overall client experience,” said Jeffrey Kotila, site director.

The new tech hub demonstrates Premier Tech’s leadership position in its field, according to Ed Castile, deputy secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce for Workforce Programs and director of AIDT.

“We continue to be amazed with Premier Tech and their leadership team in both Montgomery and Canada,” Castile said. “As we witness their commitment to product quality, to their local workforce and their investment in the Montgomery community, it is obvious Premier Tech is an industry leader.”

The opening of the Montgomery center comes just a few weeks after Premier Tech and its Systems and Automation group announced plans for a new $13 million technology and manufacturing center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Premier Tech, based in Rivière-du-Loup, Québec, announced plans for its Montgomery hub in July 2022.

“Premier Tech will leverage Montgomery’s position as a burgeoning hub for advanced logistics, technology and transportation to expand its global footprint through innovative and sustainable strategies. We look forward to building on this partnership for years to come,” Mayor Steven Reed said.

“This beautiful modern facility stands here today as a beacon of optimism and commitment to the future of Premier Tech and of Montgomery,” said LaBarron Boone, chairman of the board of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.