James Spann: Beneficial rain possible for Alabama Sunday through much of next week

SUNNY DAY: The sky is sunny across Alabama this afternoon thanks to an unusually dry air mass that has moved in from the northeast. Temperatures are in the mid 80s over the northern counties and close to 90 to the south. Humidity is noticeably lower across north Alabama; for example, the humidity has dropped to 27 percent at Huntsville with a dew point of 48. Tonight will be clear and pleasant; cooler spots will dip into the 50s.

Much of Alabama will stay dry Saturday, but a few scattered showers and storms could show up across the southwest counties. Highs will be between 87 and 92 degrees.

Moist air returns Sunday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for the northwest corner of the state, with a marginal risk (level 1) down to Northport, Gardendale and Centre. Heavier storms will be capable of producing strong winds and some hail. It won’t rain all day, but a few periods of rain are likely, with highs in the 80s.

NEXT WEEK: An unsettled weather pattern is setting up, and there will be a risk of showers and thunderstorms daily. Much of Alabama has potential for some needed and beneficial rain; average rain totals could exceed 3 inches over the northern two-thirds of the state. There will be some sun at times through the week, and highs will be mostly in the 80s. TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1966: Hurricane Alma made landfall over the eastern Florida panhandle, becoming the earliest hurricane to make landfall on the United States mainland.

