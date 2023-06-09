These fajitas are on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Fajitas get their name from the cut of meat – the skirt steak – and shouldn’t have to be served on a head-turning, sizzling cast-iron skillet to garner attention.

Take the Fajitas at Sol Restaurante in Montgomery. The sizzle comes when the mix of meat, fresh vegetables and seasoning are being prepared. Instead of arriving on a hot skillet, the dish is served in a traditional lava rock molcajete bowl.

Fajitas at Sol Restaurante on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

That doesn’t mean these fajitas don’t get attention. The blend of flavors not only make it a signature dish at Sol, but their Fajitas have earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.