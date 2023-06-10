ALBBAA launches 2023 Best Fish Photo Contest

Alabama’s Black Belt features some of the best fishing found anywhere in America.

There’s Lake Eufaula along the Georgia border. There’s Miller’s Ferry on the Alabama River near Camden. There’s the Tombigbee and Black Warrior rivers in west Alabama.

The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association is again sponsoring its annual Best Fish Photo Contest, which gives anglers of all ages the opportunity to showcase how they enjoy the bountiful fishing in the Black Belt.

“The Best Fish Contest helps showcase the amazing fishing and family memories created by enjoying the outdoors here in the Black Belt,” said Pam Swanner, executive director of the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association. “We can’t wait to see the entries for this year’s contest, because we know the photos showcase the pure joy of reeling in a fish. That’s definitely something to celebrate. I know I love seeing the smiling faces shown in the photos submitted into this contest every year.”

Photos submitted for the 2023 version of the Best Fish Contest, which opened June 2 and runs through Aug. 31, can show any type of fish caught in the Black Belt during 2023. All photos for the contest must be entered through the Alabama Black Belt Adventures website.

Voting will be conducted exclusively on the same page: https://alabamablackbeltadventures.org/news-more/shoot-the-black-belt/best-fish-photo-contest-2023/.

The contest winner will receive a prize package featuring an assortment of Road Runner crappie and bass fishing lures donated by TTI Blakemore. The package is valued at more than $250.

Visitors to the contest webpage may vote once per day, per entry, per IP address. In the case of any dispute, the decision of ALBBAA is final. ALBBAA reserves the right to approve or reject any submitted photo.

Cause for a photo’s disqualification can include, but is not limited to, the following:

The photo content presents the subject in an unethical or disrespectful composition.

The photo content is perceived to cast a negative perception of anglers and their contribution to the management of wildlife.

A voting violation imposes an unfair advantage over others.

Winners of the Best Fish Photo Contest from the past three years are not eligible to take home the prize.

Anglers are reminded to comply with all fishing laws, including purchasing a valid Alabama fishing license.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have so many convenient public access points on the waterways throughout the Black Belt,” Swanner said. “Whether contestants are wetting a line at Miller’s Ferry or Lake Eufaula or searching for a trophy bass on many of the rivers and streams that crisscross the Black Belt, we want to see as many of these photos as possible. We encourage everyone to visit the Black Belt, snap a photo of your catch and enter it into the 2023 Best Fish Photo Contest.”