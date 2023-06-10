Recipe: Blueberry Cream Tart

The blueberries are truly the star of this dessert. They contain the perfect amount of sweetness. Not only are blueberries lower in carbs, but they are bursting with vitamin C. Just one serving (a handful or a cup) of blueberries provides 16% of the daily recommended amount of vitamin C. Vitamin C helps the immune system to work properly.

If you’re not able to find fresh blueberries, don’t fret. Frozen blueberries are available year-round, and they are a convenient and cost-effective way to help you eat nutritiously and grab a boost of blue. They are frozen at the peak of freshness, locking in vitamins and minerals.

This Blueberry Cream Tart is super easy to make. It’s creamy, delicious and perfectly sweet. And the best part is that it contains only 11 grams of carbs and a whopping 10 grams of protein per serving.

Blueberry Cream Tart

Servings: 10

Ingredients

For the tart crust:

2½ cups almond flour

¼ cup stevia or other preferred sweetener

¼ cup melted butter

1 large egg

¼ teaspoon salt

For the filling:

12 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

½ cup zero-sugar vanilla Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon stevia or other preferred sweetener

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1½ cups fresh or frozen blueberries

Optional: light agave or maple syrup for drizzle

Instructions

To make the tart crust:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease the bottom of a 9-inch tart pan or pie pan and set aside. In a large bowl, mix together the almond flour, stevia (or other preferred sweetener), melted butter, egg and salt. Press the dough into the prepared pan and carefully poke a few holes in the bottom surface, using a fork, to prevent bubbling. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden. Let cool.

To make the filling:

Beat the cream cheese, Greek yogurt, stevia (or other preferred sweetener), vanilla and cinnamon in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on low speed until smooth. When the crust is cool, carefully spread the filling evenly into the crust and arrange the blueberries on top of the filling, pressing lightly so they set in. If desired, drizzle a small amount of light agave or maple syrup over the berries. Chill for at least 1 hour to firm up before serving and enjoy.

Recipe notes

Nutritional information (1 slice): calories, 302; carbohydrates, 11 grams; fat, 26 grams; saturated fat, 8 grams; trans fat, 0.3 grams; protein, 10 grams; cholesterol, 52 milligrams; fiber, 4 grams; sugars, 4 grams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things, where this recipe originally appeared. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.