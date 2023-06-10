Scott Martin: Strong to severe storms possible in Alabama on Sunday

SATURDAY: We’ll start off with mostly sunny skies this morning, but as we move into the afternoon, clouds will start to build from the west and southwest. The southwestern part of the state will see scattered showers and thunderstorms, while the northeastern part looks to stay dry. Those rain chances will encompass the rest of the state tonight. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

SUNDAY: Strong storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening as a shortwave moves into the state. Much of the Tennessee Valley is under a slight risk for severe storms (level 2 out of 5), with much of the northern half of Alabama in a marginal risk (level 1). Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and large hail will be the main threats, along with plenty of rainfall. It may take a little while for this action to start, so much of the morning and early afternoon may be mostly dry. Highs will be in the mid 80s to the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain and storms will remain possible Monday morning, but a cool front will move through, pushing those rain chances out of the state by late afternoon. However, a few strong to severe storms will be possible, and a marginal risk is up for the southern half of Alabama. Highs will be in the 80s.

More disturbances will move through the state during the rest of the week, which will increase our rain chances statewide. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a small chance of a few scattered showers and storms, and highs in the 80s.

On Wednesday, rain and storms will be possible, especially over the northern half of the state, as another shortwave moves through. The rest of Alabama will have lesser rain chances. Highs will be in the mid 80s to the lower 90s.

Rain chances will play the opposite game on Thursday, with showers and storms likely over the southern parts of the state, while the northern parts will have lesser rain chances. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Friday will be hot with mostly sunny skies. I can’t rule out a few isolated to scattered showers and storms, but it looks like much of the state will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.