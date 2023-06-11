6-year-old UAB patient back to playing baseball after traumatic injury to hand

Most children have dreams of what they want to be when they grow up: a doctor, a teacher, a chef. For Waylon Marshall, age 6, being a baseball player has long been a goal.

That dream was shifted in November 2022 when he was in a car accident with his father and sister. In the midst of the crash, Waylon’s left hand got stuck. What happened next is still unknown to first responders and his treating physicians, but Waylon’s pinky, ring and middle fingers severed on impact, with only two fingers recovered at the scene.

Waylon was rushed to the emergency department at Children’s of Alabama, where he was met by University of Alabama at Birmingham orthopedic hand surgeon Dr. Karlee Lau Loftin, assistant professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery. Immediately prepped and sent into a surgery lasting more than 12 hours, Loftin and team worked diligently to provide vascular function back to his hand, while also attempting to reattach his pulled fingers.

“The trauma to his hand was so significant and the force by which the fingers were removed was so great that we discovered successful reattachment of his fingers was not viable; being able to save function of his remaining two fingers and his hand was critical,” Loftin recounted. “The complexity involved in repairing the trauma in a replantation is often microscopic, as we saw in Waylon’s case, but operating on a patient of his size increases that challenge.”

While she waited to hear status updates about her child, Waylon’s mother, Dena Marshall, could not help but be concerned about the accident’s effects on her son’s life.

“You just wonder about all the ways this would impact and shape his life and, of course, how he would respond to this traumatic event; he is so young,” Marshall said. “And, naturally, we thought about how this would impact his passions, like his love of playing baseball. He was left-handed, and that injury was certain to impact his ability to throw and catch. We just didn’t know what this all would mean and how he would react.”

When she asked his care team when — or if — Waylon could return to sports, Marshall was met with many shared responses of the need for healing, time and patience. What happened next, no one could predict.

Within days, both Loftin and his mother were stunned by Waylon’s progress and resilience. As he took his injury in stride and with a maturity not seen in most children, both acknowledged his fighting spirit and determination to live a fulfilled life that would not be affected by the accident.

“I have been blown away by how Waylon has taken responsibility at such a young age for his own life. He has not pretended that this wasn’t happening to him but rather made up his mind that this injury would not limit him,” Loftin said. “He set goals in his mind and has worked hard to meet them.”

In just a few months’ time, Waylon’s forward-facing mindset was evident and in motion: He has already learned to catch with his new left hand and throw with his right — the opposite of how he played before the accident — and rivaled his tenacity on the field with his determination at regular hand therapy appointments.

“Waylon is just such a cool patient — he’s our little daredevil. He is so motivated and fiercely independent, and the entire clinic lights up when he walks in,” said Waylon’s hand therapist Christy Mann, OTR/L, CHT. “He is so focused on using that hand and has not once ever neglected it. His fingers were super sensitive when we began, but we do specific exercises that help with texture exposure so that, when he puts his hand in the baseball glove, he has positive and normal sensations.”

A successful future on deck

In the six months since his life-altering accident, Waylon has not only made it back to the baseball field but has made his all-star team and is playing ball without any hesitation.

“When we first entered the park after his recovery, you just wouldn’t believe what kid you were looking at,” his mother said. “Parents were in awe; kids were clapping — we were, too. He is really a miracle.”

Waylon hitting home runs, catching and throwing just as he did before is a testament to his desire to reach his goal of becoming a baseball player. While that dream still holds strong, his mother noted one other goal Waylon has his sights on after his experiences with UAB and Loftin: becoming a surgeon.

