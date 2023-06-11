Partnership enables broadband network in rural Macon County, Alabama

Many businesses and homes in Macon County now have the capability of connecting to a next-generation fiber broadband network, thanks to a partnership that pools state grants, private investment and philanthropic funding.

Joe Turnham, director of the Macon County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA), said the project represents a transformative opportunity to drive long-term economic growth and improve the well-being of the county’s residents.

“We’re building broadband fit for the future, and the county is already realizing the benefits,” Turnham said.

The network has secured a number of early wins for the area, including helping attract Samkee Corp.’s $128 million auto parts manufacturing facility and enabling a collaboration between Tuskegee University and telehealth company OnMed, providing remote care on campus for students, faculty and the wider Macon County community.

To drive the project, MCEDA teamed with Rural LISC, a nonprofit community development institution; Connect Humanity, a nonprofit that works with communities to build internet infrastructure; and Point Broadband, a rural internet service provider based in Opelika.

The organizations banded together to raise $3.1 million, including state and federal grants, to fund a fiber-broadband network that significantly improves internet service in the county, where more than 40% of households have not had access to a wired or fixed-wireless connection at broadband speeds (25 Mbps).

‘Gold-standard internet service’

To change this, Point Broadband has built a new network that expands access to almost 1,400 additional Macon County homes, as well as businesses and community institutions like libraries and educational and health care facilities. The network offers access to better service, lower costs and “gigabit” speeds up to 40 times as fast as the best alternatives on offer.

“Point Broadband is pleased to join MCEDA in this innovative partnership that combines community focus, world-class technology and funding to bring broadband to Macon County and other neighboring communities,” said David Ficken, Point Broadband’s vice president for Strategic Growth.

“Point Broadband is committed to improving lives through fiber technology across the country, and it’s very satisfying to make such a big impact right here at home,” Ficken said.

Brian Vo, chief investment officer at Connect Humanity, said the Macon County project shows that it’s possible to build “gold-standard internet service” in rural and low-income communities, improving well-being and expanding economic opportunities.

“Unique public-private partnerships have proven to be instrumental in catalyzing large-scale change that strengthens education, workforce opportunities, access to telehealth and a host of other benefits that directly support rural-based community investment,” said Caitlin Cain, LISC vice president and Rural LISC director.

An OnMed Care Station on the Tuskegee University campus, which provides remote health care, was enabled by a next-generation fiber network in Macon County. (Tuskegee University) Many businesses and homes in Macon County can connect to a next-generation fiber broadband network, thanks to a groundbreaking partnership that pools funding. (Point Broadband) Many businesses and homes in Macon County can connect to a next-generation fiber broadband network, thanks to a groundbreaking partnership that pools funding. (Point Broadband)

Turhnam credited the diverse roster of partners, which also included the state of Alabama and the Utilities Board of Tuskegee, for making the project possible.

“The journey has been rewarding and underlines the opportunity for public-private partnerships to provide impactful connectivity in challenging rural environments,” he said. “From the businesses being served — including Samkee America Inc. and our new logistics park — to the many families now able to access world-class connectivity, this project is generationally transformational for our community.”

Brenda Tuck, Rural Development manager at the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the Macon County broadband project is promising because high-speed internet service is considered a critical element for sustained economic growth today.

“Alabama’s rural communities are ripe for growth, but they need the resources to compete for — and win — high-impact growth projects that make a real difference for their citizens,” Tuck said. “This project can serve as a role model for other communities that are seeking to overcome challenges.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.