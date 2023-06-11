University of Alabama wheelchair tennis team wins 7th consecutive national title

The University of Alabama Adapted Athletics wheelchair tennis team recently earned its seventh consecutive national championship, defeating Auburn University in both doubles and singles matches.

UA’s Nate Hunter and Thomas Venos defeated Auburn’s Gabe Puthoff and Jake Eastwood in doubles action before the singles matches in which Hunter defeated Eastwood 7-5 in his first set. Venos defeated Puthoff in his singles match, negating the need for Hunter’s second set and earning UA’s eighth national title in program history.

The matchup between Alabama and Auburn was held at the United States Tennis Association (USTA) National Campus in Orlando simultaneously with the Division I, II and III national championships.

“The ultimate win was the crowd crossover,” said Alabama head coach Evan Enquist. “The collegiate environment is far different than the USTA kind of vibe. It’s loud, there’s music, fans chanting for their teams. I can’t tell you how many ‘Roll Tides’ I got here on the USTA campus.”

New this year was having the national qualifier in April; in previous years, that is when the national champion was crowned. That was only one aspect of the season that made it memorable for Alabama.

“This is Shelby Baron’s last season with us. She played here for five years and then came on as assistant coach,” Enquist said. “Thomas has been a huge competitor for us, so it’s been unique in that aspect as well – a great sendoff for them.”

“It was such a blast playing for another national championship. Both teams played hard and well, battling till the end,” said Hunter, a junior. “It was incredible to play at the same time as the D1 women’s championship. Having that atmosphere was intense.”

Recent UA graduate and 2023 wheelchair tennis singles national champion Thomas Venos said the feeling has been like no other during his time at UA.

“This was one of the best finals to date for me, as we got to play against our in-state rival Auburn and we played alongside the NCAA Division I women’s final, so the crowd was massive and loud, which I always enjoy,” Venos said. “In doubles we only lost one game and then in my singles I gave my opponent the business and beat him 6-0, 6-0 to secure the title for the Tide. It was a great weekend all around that I will remember forever.”

Sophomore Max Barbier agreed this team was always working toward a national title and making this season something special.

“I think this is something we all have worked really hard for,” Barbier said. “All year we have been talking about keeping the national title here in Tuscaloosa and I think we really set the bar for what the standard here is at the University of Alabama.”

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.