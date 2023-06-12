James Spann: Storms for south Alabama this evening, statewide Tuesday and Wednesday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Thunderstorms continue to increase across the southern half of Alabama at mid-afternoon, generally south of a line from Chatom to Montgomery to Opelika. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for south Alabama through 8 p.m.; heavier storms will be capable of producing hail and strong winds.

Most of north Alabama will be dry tonight, north of a surface boundary draped across the central counties of the state.

REST OF THE WEEK: We expect multiple rounds of thunderstorms across Alabama Tuesday through Thursday. It certainly won’t rain all day, and the sun will be out at times. But when the storms do form, they could be strong. The Storm Prediction Center has a large part of the state in a level 1 or 2 severe weather threat Tuesday and Wednesday due to the hail and wind potential. The sky will feature more clouds than sun each day, and highs will remain in the 80s.

Models suggest we will get a one-day shot of drier air Friday; the day should be mostly sunny with a high around 90. Showers and storms on Friday will be confined to far southern Alabama, and even there it won’t rain everywhere.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moist air returns along with the chance of showers and thunderstorms both days. Again, it won’t be an all-day rain, but a few passing showers and storms are a good possibility with afternoon highs between 87 and 91 degrees. Rain amounts across Alabama between now and Sunday night will exceed 4 inches in spots. NEXT WEEK: At this point it looks like we will have some fairly routine weather next week, with partly sunny days and scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be close to 90 degrees through the week. TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected through the week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1915: An estimated F4 tornado moved northeast from northwest of Waterville, Iowa, crossing the Mississippi River two miles south of Ferryville, Wisconsin. A man and his daughter were killed in one of three homes that were obliterated southwest of Heytman, a small railroad station on the Mississippi River. Sixty buildings and eight homes were destroyed in Wisconsin.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.