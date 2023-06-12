James Spann: Unsettled weather for Alabama this week; stormy at times

James Spann forecasts unsettled weather for Alabama this week from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: A band of strong storms continues to drop southward early this morning across far south Alabama; they will fade over the next few hours. Additional showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, mainly over the southern half of the state, and the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) maintains a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe storms for southwest Alabama, with a marginal risk (level 1) as far north as Greensboro, Wetumpka and Phenix City.

The threats with the heavier storms will come from strong winds and hail. For the northern half of Alabama, today will be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 80s statewide.

REST OF THE WEEK: We expect multiple rounds of thunderstorms across Alabama Tuesday through Thursday. It certainly won’t rain all day, and the sun will be out at times, but when the storms do form, they could be strong. The SPC has a large part of the state in a level 1 or 2 severe weather threat Tuesday and Wednesday due to the hail and wind potential. The sky will feature more clouds than sun each day, and highs will remain in the 80s.

Models suggest we will get a one-day shot of drier air Friday; the day should be mostly sunny with a high around 90.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moist air returns along with the chance of showers and thunderstorms both days. Again, no all-day rain, but a few passing showers and storms are a good possibility with afternoon highs between 87 and 91 degrees. Rain amounts across Alabama between now and Sunday night will exceed 4 inches in spots.

NEXT WEEK: At this point it looks like we will have some fairly routine weather next week, with partly sunny days and scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be close to 90 degrees through the week.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected through the week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1915: An estimated F4 tornado moved northeast from northwest of Waterville, Iowa, crossing the Mississippi River two miles south of Ferryville, Wisconsin. A man and his daughter were killed in one of three homes that were obliterated southwest of Heytman, a small railroad station on the Mississippi River. Sixty buildings and eight homes were destroyed in Wisconsin.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.