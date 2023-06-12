People of Alabama: Nita Carr of Cornerstone Schools

“I’ve been doing education for 45 years. I intend to do it as long as I’m vibrant. Every morning I get up, I’m so excited to get to school. In my path, I’ve had some incredible mentors. I really am a believer in mentoring, not only students, but our teachers. Everybody needs a mentor. When I was hired for Cornerstone, our board chair, I asked him if he would mentor me. Drayton Nabers was a former (Alabama) Supreme Court Justice and CEO of Protective. He would call me every single day and check in and say, ‘What do you want to talk about today?’ I suggest that to everybody to go find somebody that you admire and ask them if they’ll give you a couple of hours a week. I think that’s part of the reason why I’ve been able to sustain for so long is because I’ve always had that friend or person who would help me. There’s always going to be something that you’ve never seen before. Pick up the phone, go for wise counsel. If you’re seeking excellence, trying to get better, you’ll know you need to.” – Nita Carr, president of Cornerstone Schools of Alabama