People of Alabama: Nita Carr of Cornerstone Schools
“I’ve been doing education for 45 years. I intend to do it as long as I’m vibrant. Every morning I get up, I’m so excited to get to school. In my path, I’ve had some incredible mentors. I really am a believer in mentoring, not only students, but our teachers. Everybody needs a mentor. When I was hired for Cornerstone, our board chair, I asked him if he would mentor me. Drayton Nabers was a former (Alabama) Supreme Court Justice and CEO of Protective. He would call me every single day and check in and say, ‘What do you want to talk about today?’ I suggest that to everybody to go find somebody that you admire and ask them if they’ll give you a couple of hours a week. I think that’s part of the reason why I’ve been able to sustain for so long is because I’ve always had that friend or person who would help me. There’s always going to be something that you’ve never seen before. Pick up the phone, go for wise counsel. If you’re seeking excellence, trying to get better, you’ll know you need to.” – Nita Carr, president of Cornerstone Schools of Alabama
“I’m passionate about education. I spent the first part of my life in public education. I can’t say enough for the people who are out there working in public ed. I wanted to make the next chapter into something where I was serving the Lord and serving the community, and I landed at Cornerstone. I fell in love with our children, fell in love with the city. Seventeen years later, we’ve got over 700 kids and three campuses. The parents are extremely supportive, and the kids, too. They’re just great kids. They’re just great kids, and so many of them are staying in this community getting college degrees, or they might go to the military, or they might work for the power company. This is the best of Birmingham in my hands.”
