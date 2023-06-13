Alabama’s Oak Mountain State Park catering to canines with planned dog park

A dog park and event space are coming soon to Oak Mountain State Park, replacing the now-closed Demonstration Farm.

The farm closed April 30, and park officials have been working to find homes for the remaining animals at the longtime attraction.

“We understand that the demo farm has been a treasured part of Oak Mountain State Park for a long time,” said Scottie Jackson, Central District superintendent for Alabama State Parks.

“This decision was not taken lightly, but we want to do what is best for the aging animals by making sure we find them happy retirement homes,” he said. “We’ve always kept the well-being of the animals as a top priority, and that’s why we’ve been careful about who we allowed to adopt these animals.”

Retirement homes for many of the most popular animals have been secured. The famous donkey, Taylor, lives on a park staff member’s farm and has a donkey friend named Polly. Princess, the elderly mini horse, lives with Taylor and Polly and enjoys spending time with her other horse friends.

The iconic barn at the now-shuttered demonstration farm will become an event venue, with an adjacent dog park. (Alabama State Parks) Oak Mountain State Park will soon have a dog park. (Alabama State Parks)

Many goats, cows and chickens have found forever homes with families. As of May, a few residents remained but were heading to homes hand-selected by park staff, who are conducting careful vetting to find appropriate homes for the aging animals.

“We also realize that closing the farm will be disappointing to many of our longtime visitors, but we must do what’s best for the animals and for the long-term future of Oak Mountain State Park,” Jackson said. “That’s why we’re also excited about creating a new amenity at the park for our visitors to enjoy.”

The iconic red barn located near the park’s main entrance will remain. It will be renovated and become a rental venue for parties, weddings and other events.

A nearby area formerly used by the demonstration farm will be developed into a dog park, including a small retail area for purchasing treats, toys and other items. The event space and dog park will be separated by fencing. Additional features will likely be added to the dog park over time. The stables and facilities for guided horseback riding will not be affected by the changes.

Park officials report an increasing number of visitors arriving with dogs. The addition of a dog park will make it easier for dog owners to interact with their pets in a safe environment. There will be no fee to use the dog park after visitors pay the Oak Mountain State Park entrance fee at the gate.

“We understand change isn’t always easy,” said State Parks Director Greg Lein. “We believe this is in the best interest of the animals and for the future of Oak Mountain State Park. We hope everyone will embrace these new amenities as we continue to improve all of our state parks.”

Oak Mountain is Alabama’s largest state park with more than 11,000 acres and more than 50 miles of trails, an 18-hole golf course and driving range, horseback riding facilities, fishing lakes, boat rentals, picnic and beach areas and majestic Peavine Falls. The Alabama Wildlife Center, located inside the park, offers rehabilitation services to injured native birds in order to return them to the wild. The resident birds can be viewed from the Tree Top Nature Trail, an elevated boardwalk winding through a secluded woodland valley. Learn more about Oak Mountain here. To learn more about all of Alabama’s state parks, visit alapark.com.