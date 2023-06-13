James Spann: Several rounds of strong storms likely in Alabama through Thursday

James Spann forecasts some strong storms for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

UNSETTLED PATTERN: Active weather is the story for Alabama through midweek, with multiple rounds of strong thunderstorms expected. Today the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) defines a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for much of central and south Alabama, with marginal risks (level 1) to the north and south.

High-resolution models suggest the most widespread rain today could very well come during the morning, and heavier storms will be capable of producing strong winds and some hail. The high will be in the 80s for most places, with low 90s possible for the southern quarter of the state.

For Wednesday, the SPC has defined an enhanced risk (level 3) for parts of central and south Alabama, including Demopolis, Selma, Montgomery, Greenville, Monroeville, Troy and Eufaula. Slight and marginal risks surround the enhanced risk to cover much of the state.

Hail and strong winds remain possible with the heavier thunderstorms Wednesday, and with unusually strong wind fields for June, an isolated tornado or two can’t be totally ruled out, especially in the enhanced risk area. This is very unusual for Alabama, since typically we don’t see any chance of tornadoes here with thunderstorms in June (and the rest of summer) due to weak winds aloft. Highs will remain in the 80s for most places.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely Thursday, but showers should thin out greatly Friday. We bring back scattered showers and storms into the forecast Friday night and through the weekend. The weekend won’t be a washout, but from time to time expect a passing shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be between 85 and 91 degrees Saturday and Sunday for most communities, with some sun at times.

NEXT WEEK: A heat bubble will be focused to the west over Texas, and an upper low is forecast east of Alabama. This will bring typical summer weather to the state for much of the week, with partly sunny days and scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be close to 90 on most days. TROPICS: All remains quiet across the vast Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

ON THIS DATE IN 1972: Severe weather conditions over the Yucatan peninsula in Mexico began to converge and form a tropical depression that would become Hurricane Agnes over the next two weeks. This hurricane affected most of the eastern United States, with the Northeast being the hardest-hit area with heavy rainfall.

ON THIS DATE IN 1976: A deadly tornado moved across parts of the southwestern Chicago suburbs, killing three people and injuring 23 others. The tornado, with winds over 200 mph, moved from Lemont to Downers Grove, causing $13 million in damage when 87 homes were destroyed and another 90 were damaged. The tornado passed over the Argonne National Laboratory, peeling part of the roof off a building housing a nuclear reactor.

