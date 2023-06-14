6 sentimental Father’s Day gift ideas
Just like Mom, Dad loves sentimental gifts that he can keep for years.
Don’t forget to shop local, as well. Pair a handmade card with a new T-shirt from a local store or go to a local market to pick up his favorite snacks for movie night.
See below six gift ideas for you and the kids to make to celebrate the amazing men in your life:
- Create a DIY photo frame featuring Dad’s favorite images of him and the kids.
- Draw a family photo on the front of his Father’s Day card.
- Make his favorite dessert.
- Plan a day including his favorite activities: bowling, mini golf, beach day, fishing, boating, etc.
- Spend the afternoon as a family, cooking his favorite meal together.
- Plan a movie night and stock up with his favorite sweet and savory snacks (don’t forget the pillow fort!).