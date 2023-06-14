James Spann: Scattered to numerous storms for Alabama again Thursday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BUSY DAY: We have numerous severe thunderstorms in progress across the southern two-thirds of Alabama this afternoon. The stronger storms are producing large hail and damaging winds, and tornadoes touched down late this morning near Abbeville and Eufaula in southeast Alabama. A tornado watch remains in effect for areas south and east of Birmingham through 5; a new watch will likely be needed for some of the southern counties.

Continue to be weather aware and pay attention to warnings as they are issued this evening.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely statewide Thursday, but the severe weather risk will be mainly limited to the southern half of the state. The main concerns will come from hail and strong winds; there is just a low-end threat of a brief tornado across south Alabama.

The weather trends drier Friday, but widely scattered storms are possible, and they could be strong where they form.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will need to mention scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend won’t be a washout. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a risk of severe storms over northwest Alabama Sunday. There will be intervals of sun with highs in the 80s.

NEXT WEEK: For now, we expect fairly typical summer weather with partly sunny days and scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms daily. Highs will be between 88 and 91 degrees most days. ON THIS DATE IN 1903: Major flash flooding along Willow Creek destroyed a significant portion of Heppner, Oregon. With a death toll of 247 people, it remains the deadliest natural disaster in Oregon.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.