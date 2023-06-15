Can’t Miss Alabama: Juneteenth and Father’s Day make an eventful weekend

Juneteenth festivities

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute: Pull up a chair, grab a cool drink and have a good time at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute commemorative Juneteenth – The Cookout set for Saturday, June 17. The event is a tribute to the many celebrations held in Magic City backyards throughout the past. The celebration will feature free gallery tours, food trucks, live entertainment, a children’s village, tournaments and empowerment workshops. On Juneteenth, admission to the historic galleries is free. Register here.

Tuscaloosa NAACP Juneteenth Parade and Community Cookout: The Tuscaloosa NAACP will honor Juneteenth with a parade and cookout Saturday, June 17. The parade lineup will be at Westlawn Middle School at 9:30 a.m. and the community cookout will be at Palmore Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Westlawn Middle School is at 1715 Martin Luther King Blvd. and Palmore Park is at 3701 Fosters Ferry Road. Follow the event on Facebook.

Birmingham Barons

The Birmingham Barons will battle the Tennessee Smokies at Regions Field through Sunday, June 18. Click here for tickets.

Montgomery Father’s Day at the Zoo

Celebrate Father’s Day at the Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum, Sunday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All dads receive free admission, which includes the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum, petting zoo, parakeet cove, waters of the world, the reptile facility and zookeeper talk. On Sunday, the Overlook Cafe Father’s Day Special will be a pulled pork meal with sauce on the side, potato salad, peach cobbler, Texas Toast and a 16-ounce beverage for $12. For more information, contact the zoo at 334-625-4905 or email zooinfo@montgomeryal.gov.

Birmingham Museum of Art

The African Heritage Festival returns to the Birmingham Museum of Art Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celebrate the rich and diverse heritage of African cultures and enjoy the museum’s exceptional African art galleries. The festival promises a day filled with immersive experiences, captivating performances, delicious cuisine and hands-on activities for all ages. Admission to the festival is free.

Red Mountain Entertainment

Concerts through Father’s Day weekend:

June 15 – James Taylor and His All-Star Band, The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach.

June 15 – Charley Crockett, Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham.

June 16 – Kevin Hart: Reality Check, Dothan Civic Center. (7 p.m. and 10 p.m.)

June 16 – Foo Fighters with the Pretty Reckless, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham.

June 18 – James Taylor and His All-Star Band, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham.

For more shows, visit redmountainentertainment.

Birmingham Legion

Birmingham Legion FC will face the Indy Eleven on Saturday, June 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Protective Stadium. Tickets for the match start at $10.

Steel City Smooth Jazz Fest

The Steel City Smooth Jazz Festival returns to historic Linn Park in downtown Birmingham June 16-17. Hear the smooth sounds of Stephanie Mills, Anthony Hamilton, Stockley and more. Follow this link for the complete lineup and ticket information.

Father’s Day at OWA

Head to OWA in Foley June 17-18 to celebrate dad with fun activities, caricature artists and “dive-in” movies. Grab lunch at one of OWA’s finest restaurants before heading into downtown for free activities, including ugly tie decorating, lawn games, inflatable axe throwing and water balloon wars. A caricature artist will offer complimentary caricature drawings at the downtown OWA splash pad from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Click here for the events.

Touch-A-Truck

The Summit Birmingham will host its first Touch-A-Truck event Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will offer children a hands-on opportunity to explore trucks and meet the people who protect and serve the community. Touch-A-Truck will include caricatures, face painting, lawn games and music. From firetrucks to police cruisers to a helicopter, adults and children alike will embark on an adventure, exploring and climbing their way through a kaleidoscope of automotive marvels. Admission is free. For more information about the event, call 205-967-0111. The event will take place just outside the AMC Theatre in the parking lot.

Blueberry Festival

Take in the annual Blueberry Festival in historic downtown Brewton, Saturday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sample the famous original blueberry ice cream, as well as blueberry cobbler, blueberry crunch and fresh blueberries. Enjoy a variety of arts and crafts, a car show, live entertainment and food court, and shop for blueberry bushes and festival T-shirts. The venue is Jennings Park. For more information, visit the website or call 251-867-3224.