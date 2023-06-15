James Spann: Unsettled weather continues across Alabama today

James Spann forecasts more storms for Alabama today from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: We have a band of rain and strong, noisy thunderstorms across central Alabama early this morning. Storms are producing torrential rain, some small hail, gusty winds and very frequent lightning. Through the day today we project scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, and the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has defined a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe storms south of a line from Linden to Fort Deposit to Eufaula, and a marginal risk as far north as Fayette, Gardendale and Heflin.

The main threats from heavier storms today will come from hail and strong winds; there is only a very low tornado probability over the southern quarter of the state. It won’t rain all day, and some of you will see some sun. The high this afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for the southern two-thirds of Alabama today, basically from I-20 south. Storms will be very efficient rain producers.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Thunderstorms should be fewer across Alabama Friday and Saturday as they become more scattered. But where they form, they could be strong, and a decent part of the state is in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) both days. Otherwise, expect a partly sunny sky with a high between 88 and 92 degrees. On Sunday a disturbance will being an increase in the coverage of showers and storms. It won’t rain all day, but a few passing showers and thunderstorms are likely with a high in the 80s.

For now, the SPC has defined a severe weather risk Sunday for areas north and west of Birmingham; the main concern remains hail and strong winds.

NEXT WEEK: We will need to mention some risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms daily through the week, most active during the afternoons and evenings. Highs will be between 87 and 91 degrees most days. TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected for the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1991: The second-largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century began as Mount Pinatubo injected 15 to 30 million tons of sulfur dioxide 100,000 feet into the atmosphere. As a result, 343 people were killed in the Philippines and 200,000 were left homeless. Material from the explosion would spread around the globe, leading to climate changes worldwide as the sun’s energy was blocked out and global temperatures cooled by as much as 1 degree Fahrenheit. The next year, 1992, was globally one of the coldest since the 1970s.

