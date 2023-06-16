Perfect Alabama pit stops on the way to the beach

While everyone looks forward to a trip to Alabama’s beautiful beaches, the same can’t be said for the often-lengthy drive down. There are a few one-of-a-kind pit stops along the way that could change that.

Whether you’re in need of a place to grab a filling lunch, treat yourself to some homemade sweets, stretch your legs in the fresh air or snag a souvenir to remember your trip by, Alabama has several unique pit stops, perfect for breaking up the long drive to and from the coast.

Perfect pit stops on the way to Alabama beaches from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

Here are six can’t-miss Alabama pit stops along the way to the beach.

Peach Park

2300 7th St. S., Clanton

When it comes to classic Alabama pit stops many folks visit year after year when headed to the Gulf Coast, Peach Park in Clanton is one you can’t miss, and not just because it has a giant peach placed right next to the entrance (though that certainly doesn’t hurt).

Located right off Exit 205 on Interstate 65, Peach Park offers a little bit of everything you could want during a break from a long drive – and then some. That includes large restrooms, a variety of fresh produce and other local goods in its market, homemade ice cream, desserts and a rotating lunch menu of Southern fare made daily. In addition, Peach Park is home to a spacious, relaxing garden, offering travelers a place to stretch their legs, and a playground so kids can run off some energy before it’s time to get back on the road.

You can stock up and eat at Conecuh Sausage Gift Shop. (Michelle Matthews)

The Conecuh Sausage Gift Shop

200 Industrial Park, Evergreen

Another must-stop spot for beach travelers that’s conveniently located right off Interstate 65 in Evergreen is The Conecuh Sausage Gift Shop. Just make sure you bring your appetite – and you might want to bring a cooler, too.

Visitors can make their own sausage dog with their choice of Conecuh meats and an assortment of toppings, including sauerkraut, pickled jalapeños, cheese sauce, chili and more. You can also browse the store’s display of locally made goods as well as the rows of freezers offering every (and we mean every) kind of Conecuh sausage. Plus, the 7,000-square-foot store boasts large, clean restrooms, a dog park for Fido and a spacious outdoor seating area. What more could you want from a sausage shop?

Bates House of Turkey

1001 Fort Dale Road, Greenville

If you’re looking for something better than fast food or gas station pizza while on your way to the coast, make sure to plan a lunch stop at the iconic Bates House of Turkey Restaurant to grab a good meal in a relaxed and homey environment.

Bates House of Turkey, located directly off Interstate 65 in Greenville since 1970, serves a variety of diverse turkey dishes on its menu, all made from turkeys raised on the Bates family farm. All of the dishes are as unique as they are filling. Whether you go for the restaurant’s popular roast turkey dinner, which makes every day feel like Thanksgiving, or one of the many other offerings that have been calling hungry travelers for decades – including turkey chili, wraps, salad, barbecue and more – just know you can’t go wrong.

Priester’s Pecans

80 Bishop Bottom Road, Fort Deposit

You might think Priester’s Pecans in Fort Deposit is just an ideal travel pit stop for beachgoers, thanks to its large assortment of one-of-a-kind road snacks – and it is – but the popular store has so much more to offer.

Located off Exit 142 via Interstate 65, the Priester’s Pecans gift shop has a little something for everyone, including savory snacks and sweet treats like cheese straws, mini pecan pies, flavored nuts and more. But did you know it also has a hot bar serving Southern favorites as well as a cold bar with sandwiches and salads? Once you’re done with lunch, you can browse the store’s goods and even watch some of Priester’s beloved candies being made. Oh, and make sure you save a little room – all those free samples aren’t going to eat themselves.

Buc-ee’s

Locations in Robertsdale, Auburn and Athens

You might be thinking a gas station isn’t exactly a groundbreaking suggestion when it comes to places you should stop while on a road trip, but if you’ve ever been to a Buc-ee’s, you already know it’s no ordinary gas station.

While Buc-ee’s has several stores throughout the state these days, if you’re headed to or from the beach, the Robertsdale location, which is off I-10 Exit 49 at Baldwin Beach Express, or the Athens location, off Exit 347 on Interstate 65, are going to be the most convenient. Both offer all the amenities, like absurdly clean bathrooms and seemingly endless rows of gas pumps, as well as goods Buc-ee’s is known for, like brisket sandwiches, beaver nuggets, a jerky station, homemade fudge and more.

Souvenir City

217 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores

If you’re headed home from the beach when the realization dawns on you that you didn’t buy a single keepsake to remember your trip by, we know just the pit stop to make before you hit the road – the iconic Souvenir City.

For more than 70 years, tourists looking to snag some sand toys, airbrushed T-shirts, homemade fudge and plenty of beach-themed collectibles have stopped to shop at the locally owned Souvenir City in Gulf Shores. Not to mention, its entrance involves walking through the open mouth of a giant shark, making it a favorite stop among kids and the perfect place to get one last family photo during your trip. You can even pick up a frame for the photo, covered in seashells, of course, while you’re there.