Bill Murray: Extended run of wet, stormy weather to continue for Alabama

The past few days have been extremely stormy across Alabama and much of the South. The rainfall has been uneven in its distribution. Some areas have had 4.5 inches, while others have had barely one-half inch, like the Birmingham Airport and parts of North Birmingham. The Global Forecast System is again forecasting substantial amounts of rain across a good bit of Alabama. Fingers are crossed for beneficial rain and not flooding.

BUT TALK ABOUT FLOODING: How about the Pensacola area. Some places like Warrington picked up 15.23 inches Thursday night into early Friday morning. Gulf Breeze picked up 14.08 inches. There were plenty of high-water rescues and flooded structures. And to add insult to injury, a tornado dropped south across Pensacola and Escambia Bay before crossing the Gulf Islands National Seashore west of Pensacola Beach.

BIG HAILERS: Trees were blown down in Tallapoosa County and in other central Alabama locations. Probably the largest hail reports in Alabama were 2.75 inches at Coal Fire and Forest in Pickens County. That’s the size of baseballs.

UNCHANGING PATTERN: It looks wet and potentially stormy for the next several days, which is good for moisture and keeping those really hot days that are coming at bay for the time being.

SATURDAY: Things are calm this morning across north and central Alabama. Temperatures are starting off in the middle and upper 60s. We will see some sunshine, especially during the late morning, and that will push readings into the middle and upper 80s by afternoon. There is some disagreement about coverage of afternoon showers and storms. The High-Resolution Rapid Refresh depicts a decent batch of showers and storms moving southeast across the state. The Storm Prediction Center has roughly the southern half of Alabama in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5), with a slight risk (level 2) across far south Alabama.

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY: Sunday looks mostly cloudy but mostly dry. A weakening batch of showers could arrive by mid-afternoon, but a bigger, badder batch will arrive after midnight. That is probably the best time for severe weather. Rainfall could be heavy, perhaps averaging 1.5-2 inches, with bigger amounts in stronger storms. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s.

HOLIDAY WEATHER: Juneteenth Monday looks a little less stormy, except over south Alabama. But scattered afternoon and evening storms are a good bet.

BACK TO WORK: The rest of the work week looks partly sunny to occasionally cloudy, with scattered showers and storms forming mainly during the afternoons and evenings. Temperatures will be a little cooler than average, generally in the lower and middle 80s by afternoon. Slightly drier air at midweek will drop overnight readings into the lower and middle 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We may get a bit of a reprieve next Saturday, but showers and storms will be back in the forecast by Sunday. Temperatures will be back into the upper 80s, pushing 90 degrees.

BEACH FORECAST: Severe storms are likely along the beautiful beaches of Alabama and northwest Florida late this afternoon. Sunday looks drier, but it is temporary as showers and storms remain in the forecast all week. Highs are going to be in the upper 80s, with lows in the middle 70s. Water temperatures are running a toasty 80 degrees. The rip-current risk will remain high all week. Click here to see the Beach Forecast Center page.

TROPICS: There is a high chance that a tropical depression will form in the eastern Atlantic over the weekend. We usually have to wait until much later in the season to see tropical cyclone development in the main development region of the Atlantic. It appears that the storm will become a named storm, Bret, and likely a hurricane as it tracks across the Atlantic. Most everything we see says it will recurve east of the islands, sparing the Lesser Antilles and passing east of Bermuda. It does not appear to be a threat to affect the United States directly.

DANCING WITH THE STATS: The 9.23 inches of rain that fell in six hours at the Pensacola Airport between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Thursday night and early Friday was a record for June 15.

ON THIS DATE IN 1972: Agnes was born, forming as a tropical storm east of the Yucatan peninsula. Agnes would be a storm with two distinct lives. She would move north over the Gulf of Mexico and strike the Florida Panhandle as a minimal hurricane. A few days later, the remnants of Hurricane Agnes would be rejuvenated over the Northeast, dumping heavy amounts of rain and causing record flooding June 20-24.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Bill Murray and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.