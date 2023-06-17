Father’s Day Recipe: Garlic & Thyme Grilled Ribeye Steak with Creamy Jalapeño Butter
Can you believe Father’s Day is just around the corner? Anytime I try to figure out what my husband wants for Father’s Day, he pauses and ends up saying, “You know what I like.” Yep, that gets very frustrating after a while.
One thing my husband absolutely loves is steak, so I thought that preparing my Garlic & Thyme Grilled Ribeye Steak with Creamy Jalapeño Butter would be the perfect gift.
His favorite cut is a nice, thick, juicy ribeye steak. I picked up two grass-fed ribeye steaks at Sprouts Farmers Market and I also picked up a few more items for another special Father’s Day gift. Since my hubby loves to grill, I decided to make a grilling gift basket.
When preparing my steaks, I like to keep my seasonings minimal to allow the natural flavors of the steak to come through. I only used thyme, garlic, salt and pepper. I placed my steaks on the grill and cooked them for about 3-5 minutes on each side, until the inside was slightly pink. We like our steaks cooked medium.
For the finishing touch, I made the most amazing jalapeño butter to put on top. It was super easy to make and was out of this world.
I can’t wait to serve these Garlic & Thyme Grilled Ribeye Steaks with Creamy Jalapeño Butter on Father’s Day and present him with his Father’s Day basket.
Garlic & Thyme Grilled Ribeye Steak with Creamy Jalapeño Butter
Click here for a printable version.
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 2 ribeye steaks, about 10-12 ounces
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon thyme, minced
- 1 tablespoon oil
- Salt and pepper
For Creamy Jalapeño Butter:
- 2 tablespoons Sprouts Jalapeño Cream Cheese Spread
- 1 tablespoon butter, softened
- 1 teaspoon parsley, minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
- Brush the ribeye steaks with oil and sprinkle with garlic, 1 tablespoon of thyme, salt and pepper on both sides.
- Transfer steaks to the hot grill and cook for 4 to 6 minutes on each side for medium-rare, longer if desired.
- Remove steaks and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.
For Creamy Jalapeño Butter:
- In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons of jalapeño cream cheese spread, 1 tablespoon of softened butter and 1 teaspoon of parsley.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve with steaks.
Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things, where this recipe originally appeared. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.