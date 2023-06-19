Alabama team kicks off 2023 Paris Air Show mission

On Sunday, the eve of the Paris Air Show, Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield urged a group of Alabama economic development specialists to capitalize on opportunities to grow the state’s aerospace sector by advancing relationships that can spark new industry investment and jobs.

Canfield addressed the Alabama delegation at this year’s most important aerospace industry trade event during a breakfast event at Le Méridien Etoile hotel in Paris.

The Alabama group, consisting of economic development specialists from existing aerospace clusters in the state and others that want to position their areas for growth, is seeking to expand a key growth industry in the state.

According to the Aerospace Alliance, the number of aerospace, space and aviation establishments in Alabama grew 50% between 2011 and 2021, with a five-year growth rate that is nearly double the national average. The organization represents Alabama and three other Southeastern states.

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt told the group of Alabama economic developers at the breakfast that she was in Paris to support their efforts.

“It’s so important that we’re here, and we can show the world what we’re made of and what we can do and what we will do,” she said. “I am honored to be your partner, and I am honored to be your advocate.

“I look forward to working with each and every one of you.”

Canfield said he expects positive results from the mission to the 2023 Paris Air Show.

“We are going to have some really good meetings that lead to some really good announcements over time. This event is about laying seeds, it’s about creating and developing relationships with key individuals, with executives from all of these companies from all over the globe,” he said.

“Alabama team, let’s get to work.”

Growth prospects

Canfield shared additional thoughts about the growth prospects and strengths of the Alabama aerospace sector during a recent Q&A session with Made in Alabama.

Made in Alabama: How does Alabama offer a favorable environment for the aerospace and defense industries?

Greg Canfield: Alabama has ample resources to support the aerospace and defense industries — a skilled workforce, critical military installations, the presence of important players in the aerospace/defense sector and key government agencies. Marshall Space (Flight) Center, NASA’s largest installation, and Redstone Arsenal, a center for the U.S. Army’s missile programs, are both located in Huntsville.

In addition, Alabama is home to a sweeping range of industry activities. In Alabama, rockets and missile systems are manufactured, passenger jets assembled, aircraft components fabricated, helicopters refurbished and advanced materials such as carbon fiber produced. Alabama is also home to research and technology development, extensive military flight training operations, military command organizations and more.

With this robust infrastructure in place, Alabama is prepared for future aerospace/defense growth.

MIA: Are there any specific companies you would point to as being critical aerospace players in Alabama?

Canfield: Key aerospace industry players have long had a major presence in Alabama. Boeing and Lockheed Martin, for instance, have been active in Alabama for more than a half a century. Airbus manufactures A220 and A320 family aircraft in Alabama, and it is now adding a third final assembly line at its Mobile site.

There is really a “Who’s Who in Aerospace” list in Alabama: GE Aviation, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, United Launch Alliance, Blue Origin, Aerojet Rocketdyne and GKN Aerospace, among others.

MIA: What are your strategies for promoting industry growth in Alabama?

Canfield: We can point to successful, long-standing track records in aerospace/defense in Alabama and highlight the top-level capabilities found in the state. Most people probably don’t know that Alabama is the No. 4 ranked state for aerospace engineers, or that Huntsville boasts a higher concentration of aerospace engineers than Seattle or just about any other U.S. city. But this is precisely the kind of expertise and talent that is present in the state.

The sophistication of what is taking place in the aerospace sector in Alabama is impressive. To cite just one example: For several years now, GE Aviation’s Auburn factory has been mass producing a revolutionary 3-D printed jet engine fuel nozzle. This factory was the first in the industry to produce an engine component using additive manufacturing — and it has turned out over 100,000 of them.

MIA: Does Alabama’s location prime it for additional growth within the aerospace sector?

Canfield: Alabama is located within the Gulf Coast aerospace corridor, which is already one of the industry’s most active regions. The world’s top aerospace companies are expanding within the Gulf Coast corridor, further reinforcing its growth potential in the region.

So, yes, I think that is something that Alabama can capitalize on.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.