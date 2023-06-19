People of Alabama: Vanity Keith of Childersburg

“This is my dad’s food truck and I also own a boutique down the road, Sister 2 Sister. He just recently retired from his full-time job of 20-plus years, and he’s doing full time with the food truck. He’s an awesome man. He’s a very hard worker. I learned my work ethic from him. You know, never give up and always work for what you want. This has been his dream. He’s living out his dream. He’s always wanted to come off his job to do this. He’s got two trucks. He loves what he does, and he does it well.” – Vanity Keith of Childersburg

She wants to instill in her kids what her dad has taught her.

“I have a 14-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy. Godly wisdom. Work ethic. Respect. I love my kids. They’re my babies. They’re my heart. Everything is awesome about them. They’re just full of energy, light up the room.”

