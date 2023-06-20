Alabama State University celebrates 107-year-old alumna

Ethel Abrahams just celebrated her 107th birthday, making her, most likely, the oldest living alumna of Alabama State University (ASU).

She graduated from ASU in Montgomery in 1938 and went back to her hometown of Uniontown, Alabama, where she was a fifth grade teacher for many years until her retirement.

She credits Alabama State Teachers College (now ASU) and her professors for instilling in her the academic know-how and drive to face the world’s challenges.

“If you needed help, they would give it to you and tell you to go on and get your education so that you could help others,” Abrahams said.

‘I look to the Lord’

She is the last of nine children born to her parents. “She is the sole survivor. All of her siblings lived pretty long lives,” said her daughter, Berna Howell.

Despite her advanced age, Abrahams is still active.

“I walk every day. That’s my exercise,” said Abrahams, who turned 107 on May 28. At times, she uses a rolling walker on those walks and a cane when she is inside the house.

“My mom doesn’t have any health issues. She eats right, doesn’t take any prescribed medicine and she will proudly tell you she doesn’t smoke or drink,” Howell said. “It’s a blessing to have my mom here. I think she is a remarkable and an incredible person.”

When Abrahams turned 100, she moved in with Howell. “She was still taking care of business on the farm, but I felt more comfortable with her here with me,” Howell said.

One of the great stabilizers in Abrahams’ life is the church. Abrahams has been a faithful member of New Horizons in Faith Church in Fairburn, where her son-in-law, Dr. LaReece Howell, is pastor.

“I attend church every Sunday and every Wednesday night and I read my Bible daily. I look to the Lord to give me what I need to live right. Church is my lifeline. I give thanks to the man upstairs for my longevity.”

A full life

Howell said her mother and her father, Walter, were married for 58 years. She describes Abrahams as a family person, with three grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

“She prays for them every day,” Howell said.

Abrahams recalls her mother’s activities outside of the classroom, which centered on those things she learned as a child growing up on a farm, such as riding a tractor, an activity that she still enjoys.

“She was a member of the garden club, and she loved to garden. She grew watermelons and greens and okra… you name it. She had chickens and cows and churned her own butter. She made soap out of lye. She made quilts and took stockings and made rugs with them,” Howell said.

Born in 1916 during World War I, Abrahams has lived through the Great Depression, World War II and the lunar landing, not to mention multiple generations of technological advancements.

“I used to wash clothes on a scrub board; now we have washing machines. When I was growing up, we also didn’t have cell phones,” she said.

Special talent

Abrahams has developed many talents over the course of her 107 years. One special talent is the ability to repeat the alphabet backwards, which she happily did in less than 10 seconds.

“ZYXWVUTSRQPONMLKJIHGFEDCBA,” she sounded out proudly.

Howell said her mother usually asks people if they want her to go fast or slow.

“Everybody would ask her, ‘Say them backwards! Say them backwards!’ And she could say them so fast,” Howell said. “This is something she has always done to entertain her grandkids and great-grandchildren.”

Howell noted that a couple of her grandkids have come close to reciting the ABCs backward. “I know I couldn’t do it. “

‘Stay active and stay interested …’

Her best advice for the younger generation: “Stay active and stay interested in certain things you are doing; and of course, always obey your parents.”

The life mantra she lives by is to treat people as you want to be treated. “You can’t go wrong if you do that,” Abrahams added.

At just over 5 feet tall, Abrahams said she feels good, nothing hurts and she has few regrets.

“I’ve had such a good life,” she said. “I just don’t know of anything I’d change. I’ve been so blessed throughout my life.”

Abrahams credits her faith and family for her long life. (Alabama State University)

Abrahams took a moment and said there is one thing she wanted to do that she never got around to doing.

“I wanted to meet President Obama,” she said.

A celebration

Family and friends gathered on May 21 for a pre-birthday celebration to honor Abrahams and to shower her with love and gifts. Her tributes included a letter from ASU President Quinton T. Ross Jr. and a plaque from the university.

“Mrs. Abrahams walked up two flights of stairs at the event venue. Incredible,” said Audrey Parks, ASU’s director of Development, who attended the celebration on behalf of the university.

Several “Hornets,” representing the Metro Atlanta Chapter of the ASU National Alumni Association, also showed up for the happy occasion.

“Mrs. Abrahams is the epitome of spunk and positivism,” said Willie Jackson, president of the Metro Atlanta chapter. “She is always up. That’s her M.O.”

Her family gathered for a quiet dinner on Abrahams’ actual birthday at a restaurant in Georgia to celebrate her amazing milestone.

When Abrahams was asked what she wanted for her birthday, she said, “Nothing specific.”

“All I want is to continue to walk with the Lord. I want him to be on my side and me on his side. And I want to be with my family.”

