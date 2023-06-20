Scott Martin: Scattered showers, storms for Alabama today; eyes on Bret

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MAYBE A BREAK FROM SEVERE STORMS: An area of low pressure will be drifting from the Ohio Valley into the Deep South today. That will bring us a break from the daily severe weather expectations and will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Activity may form during the morning and spread across much of central Alabama, especially over the eastern part. Highs will be in the 80s.

The low remains in place on Wednesday, keeping scattered to numerous showers and storms likely. While a strong storm may be possible, severe weather is not likely. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

While the low begins to lose a little of its strength, it remains nearly stationary on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will again become likely, but severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

Rain chances start to drop as the low weakens into an open wave and moves out of the state on Friday. It will bring a slight decrease in our overall rain chances, but scattered showers and storms will remain possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s.

THE WEEKEND AND MONDAY: Saturday looks to be the best day of the forecast period as it will feature the most sunshine and the least amount of scattered afternoon showers and storms, but activity looks to pick right back up on Sunday as it gets hotter and a low-pressure center approaches from the west. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will be possible, especially during Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s on both days.

The heat remains in place on Monday, and so does the moisture. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

TROPICS: We have Tropical Storm Bret out there over the Tropical Atlantic Ocean with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph and a minimum central pressure of 1,008 millibars. Bret is expected to become a hurricane over the next few days as it moves to the west toward the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. At this point, it is too early to tell whether it will affect the U.S. mainland. It is still too far out for the spaghetti models to put out their results in the final destination. We’ll keep our eye on it.

Another tropical depression could form in a couple of days just behind Bret. Invest 93L has a 60% chance of developing into a depression or storm within the next seven days as it follows in Bret’s wake.

ON THIS DATE IN 1928: A farmer near Greensburg, Kansas, looked up into the heart of a tornado. He described its walls as “rotating clouds lit with constant flashes of lightning and a strong gassy odor with a screaming, hissing sound.”

ON THIS DATE IN 1957: A violent tornado, rated F5 on the Fujita scale, tore through Fargo, North Dakota. Ten people were killed and 103 were injured. More than 1,300 homes were damaged or destroyed.

