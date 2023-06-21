Alabama Power unveils updated lake app: Shorelines

New app has added features, and is easier to use.

Alabama Power is making waves this summer with the launch of the new and improved Smart Lakes app – now called Shorelines. Whether you’re planning to hit your favorite fishing spot or cruise the day away with friends, Shorelines has all the up-to-date information you need to enjoy Alabama Power’s reservoirs.

Bassmaster Classic champion Jeff “Gussy” Gustafson recently tried out the new app and was impressed.

Bassmaster Classic champion Jeff “Gussy” Gustafson talks about Alabama Power’s new Shoreline app from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

What can you expect from the new app?

Real-time notifications concerning generator activity and lake levels on as many lakes as you want.

The option to customize your notifications, only receiving them on preferred days of the week.

Daily weather conditions.

The latest lake-related news and stories.

Customers’ needs and wants were the driving force behind the design and launch of the updated app. The new user experience reflects valuable feedback collected from lake-goers across the state, such as their desire to have more personalized notifications based on their preferred location or lake.

“Smart Lakes has provided our customers with valuable lake-based resources since 2014, and it was important that the updated app – Shorelines – not only continue to serve their needs but do so in an even more comprehensive way,” said Herbie Johnson, Hydro general manager.

This summer, let Shorelines accompany you on all your lake adventures, from the Black Warrior River to the Coosa and Tallapoosa rivers. For more information and to download the free app, click here.