United Way celebrates 100 years of lasting change for Central Alabama

Since 1923, United Way of Central Alabama (UWCA) has been dedicated to serving and taking cooperative action to help make the community shine. Over the past 100 years, UWCA has grown to 200 programs, services and initiatives serving Blount, Chilton, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair and Walker counties.

Through its many campaigns, coalitions and partnerships, UWCA has helped meet the basic needs of people across the region. In 2022 alone, its “Meals on Wheels” initiative delivered more than 400,000 meals to individuals in central Alabama. Also last year, more than 1,300 children benefited from UWCA’s early learning program.

“We are firm believers that when we come together as a whole, the possibilities are endless,” said UWCA President Drew Langloh. “Our 100-year impact on the central Alabama community proves this, and we look forward to continuing to pave the way for real, tangible change for the next 100 years.”

Throughout a century of service, UWCA has stayed true to its mission: mobilizing the caring power of communities to improve lives and make a lasting impact. Alabama Power and its employees are among the many supporters of UWCA.

And, in recognition of its centennial, UWCA is moving forward on new projects to positively impact communities. Among them: a commitment to build six new community parks, one in each of the counties it serves. The organization has already broken ground on the first one: Franklin Park in Tarrant.

To commemorate and celebrate its centennial, United Way is also inviting the community to a Centennial Anniversary event on June 24 from 3-8 p.m. at City Walk BHAM.

The event will feature live music and performances, food trucks, art, games and much more.

“Thanks to Coca Cola United, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Regions and many other dedicated sponsors, we are able to host this community event to show gratitude to supporters in a meaningful and joyous way,” said Craft O’Neal, UWCA’s 100th anniversary chair.

Among the bands slated to perform during the free event are Moon Taxi, Birmingham-based Act of Congress and Los Destakados. A “sports garden” will feature games and activities tied into the city’s professional sports teams, including the Birmingham Stallions, Birmingham Squadron, Birmingham Legion FC, Birmingham Barons and the Birmingham Bulls. Additionally, an appearance is expected from University of Alabama mascot Big Al.

O’Neal added: “We hope you will join us for our Centennial Celebration event … and help us keep fighting for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community.” The celebration is expected to include a special announcement from UWCA leaders about the launch of the “Forever United Campaign” to help support the agency and its mission in the century ahead.

Register here to receive updates about the centennial event, and for a chance to win prizes. For more details about the centennial celebration, visit uwca.org/100years.