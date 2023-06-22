Scott Martin: Chance of scattered storms in Alabama today; TD4 forms in the Atlantic

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

END OF THE WORK WEEK: The low that has been bringing us rain and storms over the past few days begins to slowly move off to the northeast. While we may not see any sunshine today, rain chances will be lower. Everyone will have a chance of scattered showers and storms, but the higher chances will be over the east and southeastern parts of the state. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

The low will be out of the state on Friday, but we’ll continue to see some lingering effects. There is only a small chance of scattered showers and storms over the eastern half of Alabama, while the western half remains dry. Highs will be in the 80s.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday looks to be the best day of the forecast period with plenty of sunshine, but the heat begins its return as highs top out in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Sunday shows a return of scattered showers and storms, especially during the late afternoon through the evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain and storms return Monday as we settle back into a northwesterly flow. It will also be hot, as highs reach the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

On Tuesday, much of Alabama will be dry and hot, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm during the first half of the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

On Wednesday, we’ll have mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to the mid 90s.

TROPICS: We have Tropical Storm Bret approaching the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds at 70 mph and a minimum central pressure of 996 millibars. Hurricane watches and tropical storm warnings are up for the islands, as Bret will bring strong wind and heavy rain today and tonight. Weakening is anticipated to begin tonight or Friday after Bret passes the Lesser Antilles, and the system is likely to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by Saturday night.

Tropical Depression Four formed earlier this morning just behind Brett, but it will be taking a more northwesterly track. Gradual strengthening is expected over the next few days, but increasing wind shear will weaken it by Monday or Tuesday. Models have been consistent in showing TD4 curving to the north well before the U.S. mainland.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.