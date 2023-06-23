Scott Martin: A few showers for Alabama today; dry, hot Saturday ahead

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

TODAY: Some of us will continue to see some lingering effects from the former closed-off low as it moves farther from Alabama. There is a small chance of scattered showers and storms over the eastern third of the state, while the rest stays dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine, but the heat begins its return as highs top out in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Scattered showers and storms return Sunday as a cold front approaches and moves into the state. Much of the activity will happen during the late afternoon through the evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s to the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: A chance of scattered showers and storms continue Monday as the cold front moves through and out of the state. A few strong storms may be possible, but severe weather may stay north of the state. Highs reach the mid 80s to the lower 90s. Ridging starts to take over our weather pattern Tuesday, and much of Alabama will be dry and hot, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm in the extreme southern parts. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

On Wednesday, we’ll have a small chance of a few isolated to scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. On Thursday, more heat builds in from the west with a strengthening ridge. A few scattered afternoon showers and storms will be possible, but not a lot of us will get relief from the heat. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Bret is producing gusty winds and heavy rain over portions of the Windward Islands this morning, with maximum sustained winds at 60 mph. A weakening trend will start today as it moves west across the eastern Caribbean Sea and is forecast to dissipate by Saturday night or Sunday.

Tropical Storm Cindy is churning away over the open water of the tropical Atlantic, with maximum sustained winds at 45 mph and a minimum central pressure of 1,005 millibars. Cindy is expected to strengthen gradually over the next couple of days before increasing wind shear starts a weakening trend. The forecast shows that it will become post-tropical or a remnant low by Wednesday. Cindy is no threat to land.

BEACH FORECAST CENTER: Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Dauphin Island to Panama City Beach, Florida, on our Beach Forecast Center page. There, you can select the forecast of the region you are interested in.

ON THIS DATE IN 1944: Four tornadoes killed 153 people and caused $5 million damage in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland. The tornadoes formed during the evening and moved southeast along parallel paths, flattening everything in their way. The town of Shinnston, West Virginia, was leveled and left with the majority of the casualties. Until that time it was believed that damaging tornadoes did not travel across mountainous terrain.

