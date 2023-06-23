This seafood and pasta combo is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

The food at Ravello Ristorante in Montgomery is inspired by the fare, culture and people of coastal Italy.

While it’s all delicious, don’t expect to find lasagna or spaghetti with meatballs on the menu.

What you will find you’ll absolutely love, in an atmosphere to remember.

Scialatielli Di Mare at Ravello is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

Take the Scialatielli Di Mare – long, thick pasta cooked with fresh seafood and vegetables in a white wine and butter sauce. It’s an authentic flavor from Italy, and you don’t have to spring for a pricey plane ride.

It’s also on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.