House Plant Collective’s mission is to bring joy to others in Alabama

Businesses on wheels that sell barbecue or groom your pets are nothing new, but one Birmingham mobile enterprise rolls with an unusual product – house plants.

House Plant Collective pulls up to various social events around Alabama in a white bus decorated with bright, colorful graphics.

Owner Jessica Watts started the business in 2020.

“We converted an old school bus into a plant shop on wheels and did that for quite a few months,” she said. Watts opened a physical store in Birmingham in December 2020.

“We really started before the bus even existed with plant swaps and partnerships at breweries and coffee shops,” she said.

At various community events people would trade plants, “so we were kind of building a community.”

Watts was working full-time then, managing the biomedical science program at UAB. She stepped away from that almost two years ago.

“I wanted something I could tap into as a passion project for my nights and weekends, but, of course, the business kind of blew up from there,” Watts said.

Her own passion for plants extended to more than 100 at her personal residence. She wanted to “share that joy of house plants with others.

“I found a mobile business an opportunity to kind of test out the market for me before committing to a brick-and-mortar shop,” she said.

House Plant Collective offers about 1,000 plant and size varieties, owner Jessica Watts said. (House Plant Collective) House Plant Collective offers about 1,000 plant and size varieties, owner Jessica Watts said. (House Plant Collective)

Social media posts keep followers informed about the bus locations at festivals, breweries and coffee shops within a two-hour radius of Birmingham.

The 1995 GMC Bluebird bus is decorated with a mural by local artists.

“We had to take out all of the seats and the wheelchair lift,” Watts said. “We partnered with a local contractor, and he did our flooring and our shelves that actually pop up to allow us to travel and pop them back up for events.”

She estimates they take 500 plants to every on-the-road event.

The Birmingham location of House Plant Collective is on Fifth Avenue South in the Avondale neighborhood. A Tuscaloosa location operated for a couple of years.

As the name indicates, the business specializes in indoor plants. Some of the most popular are fiddle leaf figs, common pothos or snake plants.

“Over the past three years we’ve had over 2,500 different varieties of plants and sizes,” Watts said. “We probably keep around a thousand or so in different plant and size varieties,” bought from growers.

Team members provide information on care and toxicity.

“We really try to partner each plant in the right home for our customers,” Watts said. “None of us on our team have formal training in botany or horticulture, but we all are passionate about house plants.”

In addition to improving air quality and aesthetics, plants add a note of serenity to living spaces.

“Finding that joy and bringing greenery inside is very valuable to people,” Watts said. “There’s a lot of mental health benefits to having and caring for plants in your home.”

A few rare ones are in stock for choosy customers. (Watts said a variegated monstera in a 14-inch pot can sell for $650 to $1,000.)

The Target-owned, Birmingham-based delivery company Shipt has accepted House Plant Collective in its accelerator program. Soon Shipt shoppers will go to the Shipt site and buy plants for home delivery.

Watts recently took part in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. Weeks of virtual classes culminated in a visit to New York. Of the 300 businesses represented at the event, “no one (else) could say they had a mobile plant business on a school bus.”

