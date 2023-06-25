Southwire to expand Florence manufacturing campus, add 120 jobs

As part of ongoing modernization efforts, Southwire, one of North America’s largest wire and cable producers, announced plans for an expansion of its manufacturing campus in Florence that is expected to increase production capacity by 30% and create approximately 120 jobs.

“At Southwire, we’re making a multiyear investment of more than a billion dollars to integrate newer and better equipment, systems and technology into our operations to increase efficiency, enhance competitiveness and ensure the operational capability and capacity to support our strategic growth,” said Rich Stinson, Southwire’s president and CEO.

“The Florence expansion is a testament to those efforts,” Stinson said.

Alabama officials welcomed the growth project from Southwire, which also has a facility in Heflin. The company’s statewide workforce currently exceeds 625.

“Southwire’s investment project will create good-paying jobs in Florence while also enhancing the facility’s competitiveness and solidifying its future in the community,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“Southwire is a world-class company and a great corporate partner at the state and local level. We’re thrilled to see them grow and thrive in the Shoals area,” Canfield said.

‘Growth opportunities’

The Southwire Florence Plant was acquired from Essex in 2006 to support the company’s production of commercial and residential building wire. The 300,000-square-foot campus has grown over time, and this expansion will include approximately 340,000 square feet of added space for new equipment.

“Southwire is committed to remain generationally sustainable for the next 100 years and beyond and be an employer of choice, and we look forward to the growth opportunities that this expansion will bring to our company,” said Norman Adkins, president of wire and cable and COO at Southwire.

In addition to more operating space and new equipment, the project will include renovating the existing building to enhance the team member experience, including locker rooms, training space, and an outdoor picnic and activity area.

“This investment will allow us to better service our customers safely and efficiently, and the Florence team and I are very excited about the expansion and what it means for the future,” said Brian Davis, plant manager. “This expansion speaks volumes about the dedication, hard work and commitment of our team members, and we look forward to the opportunities that this expansion will bring.”

The investments and upgrades will effectively streamline Southwire’s commercial and residential building wire efforts, complement existing products, and emphasize the facility’s culture and labor pool.

Local impact

For more than 70 years, Carrollton, Georgia-based Southwire has been delivering power to customers throughout the world. The company is a leader in the multibillion-dollar North American market.

“Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and City of Florence Utilities congratulate Southwire on its decision to expand operations and create new job opportunities in Florence,” said John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development. “It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s commitment to continued growth in the region. We are proud to partner with Shoals Economic Development Authority (SEDA) to support companies like Southwire and look forward to its continued business success in the region.”

Construction at the Florence campus is expected to begin this quarter and should be completed in 2025.

“Existing industries are the lifeblood of economic development,” said Kevin Jackson, SEDA president. “Their growth and expansions are a testament to the communities and employees they support. It’s always a great day when we can assist a gold-standard company, such as Southwire, with this expansion in Florence and Lauderdale County. This project will create a lasting positive impact on the entire Shoals region.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.