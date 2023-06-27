Alabama set to receive $1.4 billion to expand broadband access

Alabama will receive $1.4 billion from the U.S. Department of Commerce to boost ongoing efforts to expand broadband access.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has released more than $42 billion in state allocations from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), which oversees Alabama’s broadband initiatives, will be the administering agency for the federal funds within the state.

“My priority is for Alabama to gain full ability to be connected to high-speed internet,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a news release. “We have taken several significant strides toward this goal.”

Ivey said the announcement of federal funding “provides a tremendous boost in the journey toward full broadband access, no matter where you live in Alabama.”

States have 180 days to prepare and submit plans to the NTIA for use of the funds. ADECA’s Alabama Digital Expansion Division will complete Alabama’s proposal. The division is also managing funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund for grant programs to help internet service providers extend service to previously unserved or underserved areas.

Since 2018, Alabama has invested $88.6 million of state dollars through grant awards supporting 109 projects through the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund. Once all Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund projects awarded to date have been completed, access to broadband service will be available to more than 82,000 Alabama households, businesses and community institutions that currently have no option to subscribe.

“Thanks to the leadership of Governor Ivey and a strong team effort among the Legislature, internet service providers and many others, Alabama is continuing to make great progress in broadband mapping, planning and deployment,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said in the news release. “These efforts have put us in good position with the BEAD program to accelerate our work to close the digital divide in Alabama.”

How Alabama Power is helping to close the digital divide in Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

ADECA has also developed a statewide broadband map and the Alabama Connectivity Plan, which guide the state’s expansion efforts into unserved areas. In September 2022, Ivey announced a grant to support broadband “middle-mile” network infrastructure to improve access for last-mile projects. In May, ADECA completed community broadband meetings in each of Alabama’s 67 counties.

Alabama Power has been expanding its use of fiber across the state, to strengthen reliability of the electric system. The expanded network is also providing opportunities for partnerships with telecommunication companies to expand broadband access in underserved areas. To learn how Alabama Power is deploying fiber for reliability and in support of bridging the digital divide, click here.