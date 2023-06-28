James Spann: Excessive heat for Alabama Thursday, Friday

HAZY SUMMER SUN: Temperatures are mostly in the low 90s across Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of hazy sunshine. Mobile is the hot spot with 96 degrees at 2 p.m.; the heat index there is 104. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low between 68 and 74 degrees.

Heat levels will continue to rise across Alabama and the Deep South Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny days and fair nights. Temperatures reach the upper 90s Thursday and between 97 and 101 degrees Friday afternoon. With high humidity, the heat index will rise into the 105- to 110-degree range Thursday and Friday, and excessive heat advisories and warnings will be needed for a decent part of Alabama.

Hot weather in Alabama is what we expect in summer, but with these heat levels, those without air conditioning and who work strenuous jobs outdoors can face the risk of heat exhaustion or even heat stroke, which is serious. Use your common sense and stay cool as best you can.

There is always some risk of a pop-up afternoon thunderstorm on hot summer days around here, but they should be few and far between through Friday.

FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND: Heat levels will slowly come down Saturday through Tuesday. The high will be between 93 and 97 degrees Saturday, followed by low to mid 90s Sunday. The highs Monday and Tuesday will be close to 90 degrees, which is slightly below average for early July. We will mention the chance of a few random, scattered showers and storms each day during the afternoon and evening; the chance of any one spot getting wet each day is around 30%.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: The heat ridge continues to weaken, and showers and storms will become more numerous over the latter half of the week with highs between 87 and 91 degrees.

TROPICS: A surface trough is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles south-southeast of Bermuda. Upper-level winds are marginally conducive for some slow development of this system during the next few days while it moves generally northward at 5 to 10 mph. The National Hurricane Center gives the system only a 20% chance of development.

The rest of the Atlantic basin, including the Gulf of Mexico, is quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected through early next week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1924: An estimated F4 tornado struck the towns of Sandusky and Lorain, Ohio, killing 85 people and injuring more than 300. This tornado is the deadliest ever in Ohio history.

ON THIS DATE IN 1975: Lightning struck Lee Trevino and two other golfers at the Western Open golf tournament in Oak Brook, Illinois.

