Can’t Miss Alabama: Celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks shows, entertainment

City of Alabaster Fireworks Show

Celebrate the Fourth of July in Alabaster Saturday, July 1, at 6 p.m. with games, including cornhole, badminton, bocce ball, lawn bowling and crossnet, as well as bounce houses, a music truck, food trucks and fireworks. Traffic will be able to enter and exit from Kent Dairy Road to and from Thompson High School at all times. Traffic can also enter and exit from Thompson Road to Thompson High School via Warrior Parkway until 8 p.m. Due to protocols and safety issues related to fireworks, the Warrior Parkway entrance and exit from Thompson Road will be closed from 8 p.m. until 30 minutes after the fireworks show ends. Anyone arriving at 8 p.m. or later should enter from Kent Dairy Road. Thompson High School is at 1921 Warrior Parkway.

The city of Alabaster will celebrate the nation's birthday Saturday, July 1. (Shelby County Reporter)

Fourth of July at The Amp

Join the holiday extravaganza at Lake Martin Amphitheater for a concert and fireworks show. Andrew Jannakos will take the stage at 8 p.m. and again after the fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Jannakos is known for being on season 16 of NBC’s “The Voice.” Bank Walkers will kick the event off around 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. The Lake Martin Amphitheater is at 8878 Kowaliga Road in Eclectic.

Prattville to honor local Gold Star families

The city of Prattville will honor Gold Star families of Sgt. Carlos Pernell (6/6/2006) and Pfc. Stephen Bicknell (10/15/2006) as the grand marshals of its annual Independence Day Parade Tuesday, July 4, at 9 a.m. Pernell and Bicknell made the ultimate sacrifice in combat for the country. Festivities also include a concert on Sunday and a parade, barbecue, pool party and fireworks show on Tuesday.

Smith Lake Park Fourth of July Fireworks Festival

Celebrate the holiday with food, arts and crafts vendors, live music and fireworks at Smith Lake Park on Tuesday, July 4, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $5. On the shores of the 21,200-acre Lewis Smith Lake in Cullman County, Smith Lake Park is open for year-round camping. The park is at 403 Cullman County Road 386.

American Village

Enjoy more than 40 patriotic activities including music and dance, games, fireworks, children’s activities and encounters with patriots of the past, including George and Martha Washington and Alexander and Eliza Hamilton. Food trucks will be onsite. Gates open at 11 a.m. Admission is $5, with free admission for children ages 4 and younger, veterans and active military. There will be no entry after 8 p.m.

The Fourth of July means red, white and blue fun, food and fireworks at the American Village. (contributed)

Spirit of America Festival at Point Mallard

On July 4, the Point Mallard water park opens at 10 a.m., including a children’s bike parade and fireworks. Nestled among north Alabama’s wooded pines, the more than 700-acre family park lets you tune into nature 365 days a year. For more information, call 256-350-2028. Point Mallard is at 2901 Point Mallard Circle in Decatur.

Independence Day Street Party at The Wharf

Bring out the entire family for the holiday festivities Monday, July 3, at 5 p.m. There will be a DJ, bubble truck, mechanical shark, face painting ($10), camel rides ($10), rock wall and stilt walker. The night will end with the palm trees dancing in patriotic colors and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. The Spectra Laser Light Experience will follow the fireworks show. Admission and parking are free.

Oak Mountain State Park Fire on the Water

Get ready for Fire on the Water Monday, July 3, at 5 p.m. with Flip Side Watersports, DJ Blaze Entertainment and food and beverage vendors. The Alabama Wildlife Center will host “Bald Eagle Talks” and Oak Mountain Interpretive Center will host “Teacher Creatures.” Beach volleyball, the Treetop Nature Trail, playgrounds, basketball courts and fishing piers in the show’s vicinity will be open. Feel free to bring chairs, blankets and coolers to use while viewing the shows. Picnic tables and grills are available throughout the park and event area.

Fourth of July Weekend Party with OWA

OWA in Foley will be filled with patriotism and entertainment June 30-July 2. Experience a bubble truck party, live music performances and Dive In Movie featuring “The Parent Trap (1998)” at Big Water Bay inside Tropic Falls. Enjoy red, white and blueberry treats, have your caricature drawn and let the kids make their own firework crafts. The festivities will culminate with a fireworks show Saturday at 8:50 p.m. synchronized to patriotic music. The event is free with the exception of the Dive-In Movie, for which Tropic Falls admission will be required.

Kick off the holiday weekend with a three-day celebration at OWA in Foley. (contributed)



DeSoto State Park’s Independence Day atop Lookout Mountain

Choose from a variety of events at DeSoto State Park with a Splish & Splash Party, Independence Day flag-making contest and ice cream social June 29-July 1. Events are fun for children and adults. For complete details, visit alapark.com/DSP-IndependenceDay. Events are subject to cancellation if inclement weather should occur.

Thunder on the Mountain

On July 4, the city of Birmingham welcomes all to visit and watch live a show in honor of those who have fought for our country’s independence. Spectators can listen to the soundtrack exclusively on iHeart media radio stations 102.5 The Bull, 103.1 The Vulcan, 103.7 The Q, 104.1 The Beat, Birmingham’s ALT 991, B106.5, 105 Hallelujah FM, Magic 96.5, News Radio 960 WERC, News Radio 105.5 WERC and La Jefa 98.3. Around 9 p.m., the first of more than 2,500 shells and effects will brighten Vulcan and the sky above him. A score featuring artists such as James Brown, Imagine Dragons and Neil Diamond will be expertly timed and choreographed to the colorful fireworks display, making it the biggest show Vulcan has put on to date. There will also be a selection of songs as a tribute to the city. Learn more about the festivities at Vulcan Park and Museum.