10 of our favorite places to get margaritas in Alabama
Whether you’re a fan of traditional, top-shelf margaritas of the lime variety or something more daring and different like jalapeno or champagne, we created a list of some of the best spots across the state to enjoy your chosen concoction, frozen or on the rocks.
- Prickly Pear Margarita from La Zona Rosa in Montgomery.
- Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita from Chuck’s Fish in Tuscaloosa.
- Aperol Margarita from Bar Vista in Huntsville.
- Tamarind Margarita from La Martina Fairhope.
- Champagne Rita from Niffer’s Place in Lake Martin.
- Blackberry Margarita from 412 Public House in Cullman.
- Spicymelon Margarita from Luna Latin Cuisine in Birmingham.
- La Parrilla Margarita from La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant in Dothan.
- Key West Margarita from COASTAL Orange Beach.
- Santa Maria from Squid Ink Eclectic Eats & Drinks in Mobile.