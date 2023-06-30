Published On: 06.30.23 | 

By: Allanah Taylor

10 of our favorite places to get margaritas in Alabama

Alabama margaritas include, clockwise from upper left, Champagne Rita at Niffer's Place, Tamarind Margarita from La Martina, Blackberry Margarita at 412 Public House, Prickly Pear Margarita at La Zona Rosa, Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita at Chuck's Fish and Aperol Margarita at Bar Vista. (contributed)

Whether you’re a fan of traditional, top-shelf margaritas of the lime variety or something more daring and different like jalapeno or champagne, we created a list of some of the best spots across the state to enjoy your chosen concoction, frozen or on the rocks.

  1. Prickly Pear Margarita from La Zona Rosa in Montgomery.
  2. Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita from Chuck’s Fish in Tuscaloosa.
  3. Aperol Margarita from Bar Vista in Huntsville.
  4. Tamarind Margarita from La Martina Fairhope.
  5. Champagne Rita from Niffer’s Place in Lake Martin.
  6. Blackberry Margarita from 412 Public House in Cullman.
  7. Spicymelon Margarita from Luna Latin Cuisine in Birmingham.
  8. La Parrilla Margarita from La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant in Dothan.
  9. Key West Margarita from COASTAL Orange Beach.
  10. Santa Maria from Squid Ink Eclectic Eats & Drinks in Mobile.

