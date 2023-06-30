James Spann: The heat is on in Alabama, with isolated strong storms

James Spann says highs could push 100 degrees in Alabama today from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

HOT: Temperatures will remain about 7-10 degrees above average across Alabama today. Most places will experience a high between 96 and 100 degrees this afternoon with hazy sun. Because of the high humidity, the heat index will top out between 104 and 110 this afternoon, and much of the state is under either an excessive heat warning or a heat advisory.

Like Thursday, a few isolated storms could form this afternoon and early tonight, and where they do form, they will be rather intense, with potential for hail and strong winds. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of the Tennessee Valley, along with a marginal risk (level 1) down to Demopolis, Troy and Eufaula.

The chance of any one spot seeing a storm later today is 15-25%.

FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND: The weather stays hot as a firecracker Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s; afternoon and evening thunderstorms remain possible in a few spots. And, like today, the storms could be heavy, with potential for hail and strong, gusty winds. Odds of any one neighborhood seeing rain both days are around 30%, and most of the storms will come between 2 and 9 p.m.

Heat levels will fall on Monday and Tuesday, with highs back in the low 90s.

REST OF THE WEEK: We expect an increase in the number of scattered showers and thunderstorms over the latter half of the week as the heat ridge continues to weaken and the air becomes more unstable. Highs Wednesday through Friday will be between 88 and 91 degrees for most places.

ON THIS DATE IN 1912: An estimated F4 tornado ripped through Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. The storm became the deadliest tornado in Canada’s history as it killed 28 people along a rare, 18.5-mile track from south to north.

ON THIS DATE IN 2010: Hurricane Alex made its final landfall along the northern Mexican coast around 110 miles south of Brownsville, Texas, as a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. Alex was the first hurricane in June for the Atlantic Basin since 1995, and the strongest in June since Hurricane Alma in 1966.

